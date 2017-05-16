* Dollar falls broadly on worries over Trump
* Doubts creeping in over June Fed hike
* Euro buoyed by strong GDP data
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 16 The euro surged more than 1
percent against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday, rising above
$1.10 to reach its highest since Donald Trump was elected U.S.
president in November.
The dollar fell after the release of lower-than-expected
data on U.S. housing starts, adding to a list of U.S. economic
reports that have missed predictions to the downside.
Data released earlier in the day showed the euro zone
growing at 1.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, in
line with expectations.
The election of Emmanuel Macron as president of France and
growing expectations of further European integration as he seeks
deeper ties with Germany have also helped bolster the euro,
analysts said.
European reconciliation has come along with stronger data,
improved prospects for a Greek bailout package and talk that the
European Central Bank is looking to reduce its quantitative
easing program, said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange.
"The euro has been behind the curve in terms of the dollar
weakness story, and now it’s just playing catch-up," Borthwick
added.
A French debt sale that drew 30 billion euros might also
have spurred euro buying.
The dollar was hampered by news that Trump disclosed highly
classified information to Russia's foreign minister.
Fears are growing among investors that Trump might not last
his first term, analysts said. Even if he does, they said, there
would be too many political distractions for him to push through
his economic stimulus program.
"(The story about Trump and Russia) probably is playing out
as a weaker dollar on the view that Trump may not be around long
enough to deliver his tax reform, which is at least partially
priced into the dollar," said RBC Capital Markets currency
strategist Adam Cole, in London.
The dollar index had risen to 14-year highs earlier
this year on the view that Trump's plans for tax cuts and
infrastructure spending would boost growth and inflation, but it
fell to six-month lows on Tuesday.
The weaker-than-expected data is causing traders to wonder
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will fail to deliver the June
rate increase.
Investors are still pricing in around a 74 percent chance of
a June hike, but that is down from more than 80 percent last
week, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)