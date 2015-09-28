* Dollar back below 121.00 yen, euro flirts with $1.1200
* Quiet start with little developments over the weekend
* No major Asian data, Chinese holidays start later in week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 28 The world's major currencies got
off to a slow start on Monday following a relatively uneventful
weekend with the dollar showing potential for gains if upcoming
data strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates this year.
The dollar rose to its highest in over a month last Friday,
but has since been consolidating. The dollar index last
stood at 96.221, off Friday's peak of 96.700.
Against the yen it fetched 120.49, having been as
high as 121.24. The euro was back near $1.1200,
recovering from a slide to $1.1116.
Earlier in the month the Federal Reserve delayed a
long-anticipated rise in U.S. rates, sparking volatility in
global markets. Since then a string of Fed officials, including
Janet Yellen herself last Thursday, has assured markets that the
bank is still on track to normalise policy this year.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Friday said she
believes the Fed should act soon so that it will "have the
luxury" of being able keep rate hikes gradual.
"With a further nine Fed speakers scheduled for this week
and the all-important non-farm payrolls report also due on
Friday night, Fed policy - and its impact on broader markets -
will no doubt remain at the forefront of the markets' mind,"
analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
The consolidating dollar saw commodity currencies recover
some ground. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7021,
having drifted up from a low of $0.6938.
Trading in Asia is shaping up to be a quiet affair with
nothing in the way of market-moving economic data. Traders said
appetite for risk is likely to dictated by how Chinese stocks
behave. Markets, however, could be choppy with China winding
down for the week-long National Day holidays from Oct. 1.
Not helping risk sentiment, the IMF is expected to downgrade
its global economic forecasts when it publishes updated figures
this week.
There has so far been little reaction to two political
events unfolding across the Atlantic. In Europe, a big win for
separatists at the weekend election in Catalonia could usher in
a more unstable period for Spanish politics.
In the United States, the shock resignation of U.S. House
Speaker John Boehner and his comments on Sunday that Congress
will avoid a government shutdown this week potentially remove
one source of investor anxiety.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)