* Dollar back near 120.00 yen, off low around 119.24
* Firmer close on Wall Street aids Asian stock sentiment
* Yellen to make remarks at conference at 1900 GMT
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 30 Demand for the safe-haven
yen eased early on Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a
rout and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders
said month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is
likely to remain a feature.
The dollar fetched 119.86 yen, having turned around
from a low of 119.24. The euro stood at 134.82 yen,
off Tuesday's trough of 134.24. The Australian dollar was back
near 84.00 yen, up from a three-week low of 82.76.
The yen showed limited reaction to data showing Japan's
industrial output fell unexpectedly in August.
But some market players think a weak reading in the Bank of
Japan's tankan corporate sentiment survey due on Thursday could
heighten expectations of BOJ stimulus and could weaken the yen
further.
U.S. stocks managed to end higher in a choppy session on
Tuesday and their futures extended those gains in Asia on
Wednesday, helping to lift Asian shares after their hammering on
Tuesday.
Financial markets have been unsettled by worries about
slower Chinese economic growth, and in turn the health of the
global economy, combined with uncertainty over the timing of a
hike in U.S. interest rates.
A meltdown in Glencore stocks on Monday highlighted
jittery nerves, although shares in the Swiss-based trader and
miner managed a rebound on Tuesday.
Some traders also pointed to an encouraging improvement in
U.S. consumer sentiment and euro zone economic sentiment as well
as a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut in India as factors
helping soothe markets.
Against the greenback, the common currency bought $1.1245
, off a high of $1.1282. As a result, the dollar index
has drifted up to 95.886, from a low of 95.708.
Yet, it remained well off a one-month peak of 96.700 set on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door
open to a U.S. rate hike later this year.
A string of Fed speakers since then have also made clear the
Fed is closer to delivering its first hike in nearly a decade,
though the timing of such a move remained unclear.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday could help
strengthen, or weaken, the case for a 2015 lift-off. In any
case, the outcome of the report should set the tone for the
dollar.
The market will also be keeping an eye on Yellen, who is due
to give welcome remarks at a conference at 1900 GMT Wednesday,
though no Q&A session is planned.
"If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of risk
aversion, then she may tweak the message from last Friday," said
Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia
Bank.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)