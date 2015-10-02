* Caution before U.S. jobs data confine dollar in narrow
range
* Wages also in focus in addition to U.S. non-farm payrolls
* Canadian dollar hovers near 2-week highs after bounce in
crude
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 2 The dollar trod water against the
yen and euro on Friday as investors were wary ahead of the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report, which could influence chances of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates before year-end.
Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due later in
the global day, to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in
September, according to a Reuters poll.
A figure in line or better than forecast would enhance
prospects of the Fed tightening monetary policy this year or
early in 2016. The other focal point is whether U.S. wages rose
enough to offset disinflationary pressures.
Despite weakness in China, the U.S. economy and labour
market have stood on more solid ground, keeping alive prospects
of the Fed raising rates this year after it opted not to do so
in September.
The dollar was steady at 120.02 yen, confined to a
tight 120.60-119.245 range so far this week. The euro was flat
at $1.1185, having drifted down from this week's peak of
$1.1282 struck on Tuesday. The common currency was poised to
lose a modest 0.2 percent this week.
"Fed Chair Yellen has already mentioned that labour
conditions are improving and hinted that developments overseas,
notably in China, and prices were chief concerns," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"A very bullish report would of course have a big impact.
But the Fed may not make its rates decision on employment data
alone," he said.
Some analysts saw commodity currencies showing a potentially
bigger response to the U.S. jobs data than the majors, which
have been trapped in narrow range all week.
"Currencies like the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian
dollars could see bigger swings against the dollar. 'China risk'
has already put these currencies on the defensive, and they
would look even more vulnerable if the employment data improve
prospects of a U.S. rate hike," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The Canadian dollar hovered near two-week highs scaled
overnight thanks to a surge in prices of crude, a major export
commodity for Canada.
The loonie fetched C$1.3237 per dollar after hitting the
two-week high of C$1.3219. The Canadian dollar fell to
an 11-year low of C$1.3457 early this week when commodities
including crude took heavy hits amid jitters over slowing global
growth.
Ahead of the U.S. jobs data the Australian dollar dipped 0.1
percent to $0.7021, nudged off a one-week high of
$0.7085 scaled the previous day when a release of Chinese
manufacturing activity was not as bad as feared.
The Aussie was on track to lose about 1.5 percent this week.
The currency, often used as a proxy for China trades, hit a
6-year low of $0.6892 in September when a meltdown in the
Chinese stock market fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)