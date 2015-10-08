(Corrects date of ECB meeting in 10th paragraph)
* Investors await September Fed minutes for policy clues
* Yen firms but gains capped by BOJ easing speculation
* Sterling, euro tread water as eyes on BOE, ECB
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 8 The dollar stood tall against a
basket of currencies in early Asian trading on Thursday, though
it remained in its recent range as investors awaited minutes of
the last Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, was up about 0.1 percent
at 95.595, in the middle of the 93.718-96.700 range in which it
has traded since late August.
Later in the session, the Fed will release the minutes of
its September meeting. Investors will be scrutinising the text
for clues on when the Fed will implement the first interest rate
increase since 2006 later this year or wait until 2016.
Higher U.S. Treasury yields underpinned the dollar as
equities rallied on expectations the Fed might hold off on
hiking, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note
at 2.065 percent in Asian trading, up from its U.S. close on
Wednesday at 2.060 percent. The 10-year yield hit a one-week
high of 2.086 percent overnight.
The yen crept slightly higher, but gains were capped by
expectations that the Bank of Japan will unveil more stimulus
steps as early as this month.
The BOJ held monetary policy steady on Wednesday, but
slumping exports and falling oil prices have kept pressure on
the central bank to come up with an additional stimulus plan
that might be announced after at its next meeting on Oct. 30,
when it is also expected to cut its long-term economic and price
forecasts.
Data released early on Thursday underscored the weakening
momentum of Japan's economic recovery. The government cut its
official assessment of machinery orders to say that they are
stalling, as core orders in August dropped 5.7 percent from the
previous month, confounding consensus expectations for a 3.2
percent gain.
The dollar was buying 119.92 yen, down about 0.1
percent. The euro was trading at 134.76 yen, down
about 0.1 percent.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.1235.
The European Central Bank's next policy decision will come
on Oct. 22.
"We believe that the deposit rate cut is an option for the
ECB. However, it is the least likely to be used in the near
term," strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients.
Instead, they said they believe that the ECB will initially
act by expanding the size, scope and length of its quantitative
easing purchases, and is likely to announce this by year-end.
The Bank of England will announce its latest policy decision
later in the session and is expected to hold steady. Ahead of
this, the pound was nearly flat from late U.S. trade at $1.5311
.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)