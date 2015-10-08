* Investors await September Fed minutes for policy clues
* Yen firms but gains capped by BOJ easing speculation
* Sterling off 2-week highs ahead of BOE decision
By Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 8 The dollar eased against
the yen on Thursday, struggling to gain traction as investors
awaited minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting for clues on
monetary policy.
Although Shanghai shares climbed 3.4 percent as
Chinese markets resumed trade after being on holiday since the
start of the month, risk sentiment was subdued overall with U.S.
equity futures slipping 0.7 percent.
That helped the yen edge higher against the greenback.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 119.82 yen, inching
away from this week's high of 120.57 yen set on Tuesday.
Later in the session, the Fed will release the minutes of
its September meeting. Investors will be scrutinising the text
for clues on whether the Fed will implement the first interest
rate increase since 2006 later this year or wait until 2016.
Some market players, however, said market reaction to the
minutes may turn out to be limited, since weak U.S. jobs data
last week have strengthened expectations that the timing of the
Fed rate hike will be pushed back to next year.
"Unless there is something extremely hawkish, I don't think
it will become much of a factor," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Singapore, referring to the Fed minutes.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar last traded
at 95.461, staying within its range so far in October of
95.218 to 96.490.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1260.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan could unveil more
stimulus steps as early as this month helped temper gains in the
yen.
The BOJ held monetary policy steady on Wednesday, but
slumping exports and falling oil prices have kept pressure on
the central bank to come up with an additional stimulus plan
that might be announced after at its next meeting on Oct. 30,
when it is also expected to cut its long-term economic and price
forecasts.
Data out on Thursday underscored the declining momentum in
Japan's economic recovery. The government cut its official
assessment of machinery orders to say that they are stalling, as
core orders in August dropped 5.7 percent from the previous
month, confounding consensus expectations for a 3.2 percent
gain.
Sterling eased 0.1 percent to $1.5312, staying
below a two-week high of $1.5340 set on Wednesday ahead of the
Bank of England's latest policy decision later on Thursday.
