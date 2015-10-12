* Dollar index hovers near Friday's 3-week low
* Doubts that Fed will raise rates this year weigh on dollar
* Aussie off 7-week high, takes breather after rally
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 The dollar hovered near a
three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday,
hampered by doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by year-end.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six major currencies, was last trading at
94.799. On Friday it had touched a low of 94.692, its
weakest level since Sept. 18.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1372, having set
a three-week high of $1.13875 on Friday. The dollar eased
0.1 percent against the yen to 120.12 yen.
The greenback had retreated broadly last week, especially
against commodity- and emerging-market currencies.
That rally in growth-linked currencies came after weak U.S.
jobs data released earlier in October prompted investors to push
back expectations for the timing of the Fed's first rate
increase in almost a decade to next year.
A focus now is whether the rise in commodity-linked and
emerging market currencies will prove to be a short-lived rally
driven mainly by position squaring, or turn into a more enduring
uptrend.
Some analysts expressing surprise over the intensity of the
rally seen in these currencies over the past week.
"I personally thought it would have stopped by now," said
Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
Singapore.
"This might end up lasting until various products recover to
their Aug. 11 levels, and if that is the case, the Aussie could
for example could rise to around 74 U.S. cents," Ino said.
China's surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 had
stoked concerns about the health of the Chinese economy and a
slowdown in global growth, weighing on the Australian dollar as
well as emerging Asian currencies.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.7321
, taking a breather after surging 4 percent last week
for its biggest weekly gain since late 2011. The Aussie had set
a seven-week high of $0.7344 on Friday.
"Having risen for eight straight days, the Aussie might be
due for a quieter session," analysts at Westpac said in a
research note.
"But there appears to remain some fuel for AUD
short-covering that could extend to 0.7380/0.7400 this week,"
they added.
The Aussie is now testing resistance at $0.7316, the top of
the daily Ichimoku cloud and also at $0.7333, its 90-day moving
average. The Aussie may fall back if such resistance levels
hold, while a clear break above such levels could set it up for
further gains.
Trading activity during Asian hours is likely to be thinner
than usual with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
U.S. markets will also be shut on Monday for a holiday.
Later this week, the market may take its cues from Chinese
trade data due on Tuesday, as well U.S. economic indicators such
as retail sales data on Wednesday and the consumer price index
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)