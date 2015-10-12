* Dollar index hovers near Friday's 3-week low
* Doubts that Fed will raise rates this year weigh on dollar
* Aussie stays firm, scales fresh 7-week high
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 The dollar hovered near a
three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday,
anchored by doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by year-end.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six major currencies, was last trading at
94.780. On Friday it had touched a low of 94.692, its
weakest level since Sept. 18.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1372, having set
a three-week high of $1.13875 on Friday. The dollar held
steady against the yen at 120.21 yen.
The greenback had retreated broadly last week, especially
against commodity and emerging-market currencies.
That rally in growth-linked currencies came after weak U.S.
jobs data released earlier in October prompted investors to push
back expectations for the timing of the Fed's first rate
increase in almost a decade to next year.
A focus now is whether the rise in commodity-linked and
emerging market currencies will prove to be a short-lived rally
driven mainly by position squaring, or turn into a more enduring
uptrend.
Some analysts are expressing surprise over the intensity of
the rally seen in these currencies over the past week.
"I personally thought it would have stopped by now," said
Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
Singapore.
"This might end up lasting until various products recover to
their Aug. 11 levels, and if that is the case, the Aussie could
for example could rise to around 74 U.S. cents," Ino said.
China's surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 had
stoked concerns about the health of the Chinese economy and a
slowdown in global growth, weighing on the Australian dollar as
well as emerging Asian currencies.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7341
, staying firm after surging 4 percent last week for its
biggest weekly gain since late 2011. On Monday, it hit a fresh
seven-week high at $0.7347.
The Australian dollar and emerging Asian currencies are
probably just enjoying a temporary bounce, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"While there has been some short-covering for now, I don't
think you can aggressively go long the Aussie," Okagawa said.
"Fed liftoff has only been pushed back... I think this will
just be a brief respite," he added.
Trading activity during Asian hours is likely to be thinner
than usual with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
U.S. markets will also be shut on Monday for a holiday.
The market may take its cues from Chinese trade data due on
Tuesday, as well U.S. economic indicators such as retail sales
data on Wednesday and the consumer price index on Thursday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)