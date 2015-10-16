* Upbeat U.S. inflation data, ECB easing prospects prop up
dollar
* Dollar steady after rebounding from 7-week lows vs euro,
yen
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 16 The dollar was well supported on
Friday after rebounding from 7-week lows thanks to
stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data and after European
Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny raised expectations for
further euro zone easing.
The dollar index stood at 94.523 after bouncing from
93.806 touched overnight, its lowest since late August.
Indicators out on Thursday showed a surprise 0.2 percent
rise in the September U.S. core consumer price index, boosting
the year-on-year gain to 1.9 percent and pushing it closer to
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.
The upbeat inflation data gave the dollar some relief, which
has been battered by a run of poor U.S. indicators and concerns
about China's economy undermining prospects of the Fed hiking
rates this year.
"It is doubtful the market tried to factor in the
possibility of the Fed raising rates this year on the inflation
number, but the Fed is 'data dependent' so it reacts positively
to upbeat data," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Nowotny's comments also hurt the euro, so the stage was set
for participants to cover shorts in the dollar," he said.
The euro was steady at $1.1376, having slid from a
7-week peak of $1.1495 scaled the previous day after ECB's
Nowotny said it was "obvious" the central bank must seek more
ways to stimulate the euro zone economy. The common currency was
on track to end the week effectively flat.
The greenback was nearly unchanged at 118.94 yen
after pulling away from a 7-week trough of 118.065 struck
overnight. The U.S. currency was still poised to lose 1 percent
this week.
The New Zealand dollar lost a bit of lift after news on
Friday of inflation cooling slightly in the third quarter, an
outcome seen giving the central bank room to cut rates if
needed.
The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in the third
quarter, taking the annual rate to 0.4 percent, Statistics New
Zealand said on Friday.
The kiwi inched down 0.3 percent to $0.6829 after
flying to a 3-month high of $0.6897 earlier this week on
expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might pause in
cutting rates.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)