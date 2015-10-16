* Upbeat U.S. inflation data, ECB easing prospects prop up
dollar
* Dollar steady after rebounding from 7-week lows vs euro,
yen
* Aussie dips on profit taking but poised to end week on
gains
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 16 The dollar rebounded from 7-week
lows on Friday thanks to stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation
data and after European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny
raised expectations for further euro zone easing.
The dollar index stood at 94.487 after bouncing from
93.806 touched overnight, its lowest since late August.
Indicators on Thursday showed a surprise 0.2 percent rise in
the September U.S. core consumer price index, boosting the
year-on-year gain to 1.9 percent and pushing it closer to the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.
The upbeat inflation data gave the dollar some relief, which
has been battered by a run of poor U.S. indicators and concerns
about China's economy undermining prospects of the Fed hiking
rates this year.
"It is doubtful the market tried to factor in the
possibility of the Fed raising rates this year on the inflation
number, but the Fed is 'data dependent' so it reacts positively
to upbeat data," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Nowotny's comments also hurt the euro, so the stage was set
for participants to cover shorts in the dollar," he said.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1380, having slid
from a 7-week peak of $1.1495 scaled the previous day after
ECB's Nowotny said it was "obvious" the central bank must seek
more ways to stimulate the euro zone economy.
The common currency was on track to end the week effectively
flat.
"Nowotny's comments hit the euro just as it was beginning to
firm, and the currency could weighed down if other ECB official
hint at the need for further easing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a
senior strategist at Monex in Tokyo.
The market is keeping an eye on ECB executive board member
Benoit Coeure's speech later in the day.
The greenback rose 0.2 percent to 119.13 yen, pulling
away from a 7-week trough of 118.065 struck overnight. The U.S.
currency was still poised to lose 0.9 percent this week.
The New Zealand and Australian dollars lost some lift as
they ran into profit taking after two days of large gains.
The kiwi inched down 0.2 percent to $0.6835 after
flying to a 3-month high of $0.6897 earlier this week on
expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might pause in
cutting rates.
The Aussie was down 0.5 percent at $0.7292. It was
still on track to gain 0.5 percent on the week, having drawn
support from firmer commodity prices and growing doubts the Fed
will raise rates this year.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim
Coghill)