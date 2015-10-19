(Corrects date in first paragraph to Monday)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 19 The dollar was steady against the
yen and euro on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. data
kept alive prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest
rates before year-end.
The Australian dollar inched up after Chinese data on Monday
showed growth in the world's second biggest economy easing in
the third quarter, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out
more support measures.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 percent to 119.53 yen after
gaining 0.4 percent on Friday. The greenback dipped to as low as
119.15 as Tokyo shares began the session significantly lower,
but pared its losses as equities regained some of the ground
they shed.
"There isn't much in terms of U.S. and Japanese data to
trade on this week, so participants will look to the Nikkei for
incentive," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The safe-haven yen tends to gather bids when domestic
equities suffer losses.
The euro nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.1357, having
shed 0.4 percent the previous day.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy of China
trades, edged up 0.3 percent to $0.7288 after Chinese
third quarter economic growth eased to 6.9 percent from 7.0
percent in April-June.
Third quarter growth managed to slightly beat expectations
but was still the slowest since the global financial crisis.
The Aussie lost about 1.6 percent last week on the dollar's
broad gains and a slide in copper prices.
The U.S. dollar got a boost at the end of last week from an
upward revision in industrial production for August and a
University of Michigan survey showing a sharp rebound in
consumer sentiment, which pushed U.S. debt yields higher.
The greenback had hit a 7-week low of 118.065 yen while the
euro had risen to a 7-week peak of $1.1495 earlier last week
after downbeat U.S. indicators and concerns about China's
economy undermined prospects of the Fed hiking rates before
year-end.
The divergence of monetary policies between the United
States and those in Japan and the euro zone also underpinned the
dollar.
"To be sure, it was not only the U.S. side that was driving
the exchange rates. The dollar recovered smartly... this was
aided by the Japanese government downgrading its economic
assessment and the final estimate of August industrial
production," wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Japan's government lowered its assessment of the economy and
industrial production last week as output sagged.
"Even though the Bank of Japan has shown no sign that it is
preparing new stimulative measures, many in the market, still
smarting from last year's surprise expect additional easing to
be announced at the end of the month," Chandler said.
Not all in the market, however, appear to be bracing for
further BOJ easing as the central bank makes its decision on
Oct. 30.
"Many foreign players seem to be expecting the BOJ to ease,
but domestic players are taking a more cynical view. In any
case, few appear to be willing to commit big positions on a
further easing," Ogino at Global-info Co said.
The euro flagged last week after a European Central Bank
policymaker hinted of the need for further monetary easing.
The dollar index edged up 0.2 percent to 94.700 and
put further distance between a 7-week trough of 93.806 touched
last Thursday.
