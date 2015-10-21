* ECB lending data cuts bets on further easing steps
* Loonie firms with Canada elections done, BOC awaited
* Kiwi hits 1-week low as milk prices slip
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 21 The euro firmed against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday after solid euro zone data tempered
prospects of the European Central Bank implementing additional
stimulus before year-end.
The euro was about 0.2 percent to $1.1362, adding to
Tuesday's modest gains, after it had struck a 10-day trough of
$1.1306 at the start of the week. Against the yen, the euro
firmed about 0.2 percent to 136.20.
The euro's upturn weighed on the U.S. dollar index against a
basket of six major currencies. It dipped about 0.1 percent to
94.782, but remained well above last week's seven-week
low of 93.806.
Analysts believe the euro is still prone to volatility ahead
of the ECB policy meeting on Thursday. While the ECB may not
ease this month, markets remain wary of the central bank hinting
at more stimulus later this year.
ECB data on Tuesday showed euro zone banks had loosened
their lending standards more than expected over the last few
months despite global market volatility.
That reduced the need for the ECB to ramp up its 1 trillion
euro ($1.14 trillion) asset purchase programme, pushing up
German bond yields and putting a floor under the recently shaky
euro.
The dollar was little changed at 119.80 yen after
edging up 0.3 percent overnight in range-bound trading.
Underpinning the greenback, official data out on Wednesday
showed a sharp slowdown in Japan's annual export growth in
September, another weak indicator keeping pressure on the Bank
of Japan to further ease policy.
"We don't expect the BOJ easing at the meeting next week,
but some in the market are speculating that such an easing is
possible, so the dollar's downside risk is limited," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
News U.S. housing starts rose a greater-than-expected 6.5
percent in September supporting views the U.S. Federal Reserve
will opt to raise interest rates reasonably soon, supporting the
dollar.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, steadied after Canada's
election results were announced. The dollar stood little
changed from late North American levels at C$1.2976,
after reaching C$1.3048 on Tuesday after Liberal leader Justin
Trudeau won a shock victory.
Focus has now turned to the Bank of Canada's policy decision
due later on Wednesday. Most analysts polled by Reuters see
rates staying unchanged.
The New Zealand dollar was on the defensive after a fall in
international milk prices at the second auction held this month
by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's largest dairy
exporter.
The kiwi traded at $0.6752 after striking a 1-week
low of $0.6736.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
