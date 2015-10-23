* Euro on verge of breaking out of range in past 2 months
* Fed policy outlook holds key
* Yen at 1-month low as risk appetite boosted by ECB
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 23 The euro skidded to two-month lows
against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank
opened the door to more stimulus as early as December, leaving
the single currency shaken a day after it had posted one of the
biggest falls in recent years.
The euro fell to as low as $1.1072 in early Asian
trade, breaking below the $1.11 mark, which has been a major
support for the currency in the last several weeks.
The ECB chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the bank is
studying new stimulus measures that could be unveiled as soon as
December and is prepared to cut its deposit rate deeper into
negative territory.
His comments sent the euro sliding 2.0 percent overnight,
its second largest fall since 2011, eclipsed only by the drop on
January 22 this year when the ECB announced its current bond
buying scheme.
Against the British pound, the common currency fell to 72.05
pence, near its Sept 22 low of 71.97.
In the option market, risk reversal spreads widened in
favour of euro puts, or the right to sell the euro, with one
month spread hitting the highest level since July.
Still, some analysts are of the opinion that it's too early
to say if the euro will break out of its rough $1.11-15 trading
range in the past couple of months, and to head below $1.10.
"When (ECB executive board member Benoit) Coeure said in May
that the ECB could expand its QE, the euro fell below $1.10. But
what's different now from that time is the U.S. monetary policy
outlook," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"At that time, everyone was thinking the U.S. will raise
rates soon," he added.
Although U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers have been saying
rates could be raised by December, concerns over slowing global
growth and a strong dollar have many investors betting that the
Fed will wait at least until early next year before lift-off.
That left markets focused on the Fed's policy setting
meeting on Oct 27-28.
"While Fed officials are talking about the possibility of a
rate hike in December, whether it is really possible will be a
focus next week," he said.
As global share prices rallied on the ECB news, boosting
risk sentiment, the low-yielding yen dropped to a one-month low
of 120.78 to the dollar on Thursday. It last stood at
120.705.
Furthermore, ECB's dovish comments fanned speculation that
the Bank of Japan could expand its stimulus when it reviews
policy next Friday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)