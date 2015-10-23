* Euro on verge of breaking out of range in past 2 months
* Doubts on Fed policy could underpin euro
* Yen at 1-month low as risk appetite boosted by ECB
* Commodity currencies gain
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 23 The euro skidded to two-month lows
against the dollar on Friday, a day after the European Central
Bank hinted at more stimulus in December, tipping the common
currency into one of its biggest falls in recent years.
The euro fell to as low as $1.1072 at one point in
Asian trade, breaking below the $1.11 mark, which has been a
major support for the currency in the last several weeks. It
last traded at $1.1104.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the bank
was studying new stimulus measures that could be unveiled as
soon as December and was prepared to cut its deposit rate deeper
into negative territory, effectively increasing the fees the ECB
charges to take deposits of excess reserves.
"Markets were expecting Draghi might suggest an extension of
its quantitative easing but he went so far as discussing cutting
the deposit facility rate," said a derivative trader at a
Japanese brokerage.
"He came up with everything he can offer. It was like a
pizza with the works."
The shock was enough to send the euro down 2.0 percent
overnight, its second largest fall since 2011, eclipsed only by
the drop on January 22 this year when the ECB announced its
current bond buying scheme. Trading volume on Thursday was also
the biggest in a year.
Against the British pound, the common currency fell to 72.05
pence, near its Sept 22 low of 71.97.
In the options market, risk reversal spreads widened in
favour of euro puts, or the right to sell the euro, with one
month spread hitting the highest level since July.
Still, some analysts believe it is too early to say if the
euro will sustainably break out of its rough $1.11-15 trading
range in the past couple of months, and head to below $1.10.
"When (ECB executive board member Benoit) Coeure said in May
that the ECB could expand its QE, the euro fell below $1.10. But
what's different now from that time is the U.S. monetary policy
outlook," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"At that time, everyone was thinking the U.S. will raise
rates soon," he added.
Although U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have been saying
rates could be raised by December, concerns over slowing global
growth and a strong dollar have many investors betting that the
Fed will wait at least until early next year before lift-off.
That left markets focused on the Fed's policy-setting
meeting on Oct 27-28.
As global share prices rallied on the ECB news, boosting
risk sentiment, the low-yielding yen dropped to a one-month low
of 120.78 to the dollar on Thursday. It last stood at
120.705.
Furthermore, the ECB's dovish comments fanned speculation
that the Bank of Japan could expand its stimulus when it reviews
policy next Friday.
But others argued that the BOJ may prefer to wait for the
ECB's actions in December before making a firm decision.
Revived risk appetite also helped to lift commodity-linked
currencies. The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.7238
, recovering from its two-week low of $0.7182 hit on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Eric Meijer)