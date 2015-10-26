* Dollar dips as it takes breather after scaling 2-1/2-month
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 26 The dollar dipped on Monday as the
currency took a breather after scaling a 2-1/2-month high versus
a basket of peers, although an improvement in risk appetite
after China's monetary easing limited the losses.
Stock markets gained worldwide after China on Friday cut
rates for the fifth time this year, just a day after the
European Central Bank signalled that it was ready to increase
the scale of its stimulus measures.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
rose nearly 6 basis points on Friday to a 2-week high as equity
markets rallied and reduced demand for safe havens, providing
broad support for the dollar.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent to 96.953 after
hitting 97.201 on Friday, its highest since Aug. 12.
The greenback was down 0.2 percent at 121.16 yen after
brushing a 2-month peak of 121.60 yen. The euro crawled
up 0.2 percent to $1.1035 after falling to $1.0989
, its lowest since Aug. 11.
"Globally, the focus right now is on central banks and
monetary policy as a whole. Dollar/yen for example was driven
higher by a general improvement in risk appetite, not on hopes
of easing by the Bank of Japan alone," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
China's easing late on Friday was the latest reminder of the
monetary policy divergence taking place between the Federal
Reserve and other central banks.
"The price action underscores that the divergence theme that
is central to our bullish U.S. dollar scenario is not only
driven by the timing of the Fed's lift-off but by what other
central banks are doing and going to do," wrote Marc Chandler,
global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"The divergence has not peaked. Nor will it peak for at
least the next year."
The U.S. Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on
Wednesday. While the Fed is widely expected to refrain from
raising interest rates this time, the easing stance taken by its
counterparts have kept the divergence theme alive.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Thursday
and the BOJ on Friday.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.3 percent to $0.6773
, shored up by speculation that the RBNZ will pause
cutting rates on Thursday and save its options should the global
economy slow further. The RBNZ has cut rates three times this
year.
The BOJ is also gathering attention as a run of downbeat
Japanese indicators has fanned expectations of further monetary
easing.
The Australian dollar was subdued after a drop in crude oil
prices weighed on commodity currencies. The Aussie nudged up 0.2
percent to $0.7245 after dipping to $0.7206 earlier.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)