* Euro nudges higher on upbeat euro zone, German data
* Yen treads water ahead of closely-eyed BOJ decision
* Aussie struggles near 3-week lows vs dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 30 The euro edged up against the
dollar early on Friday following upbeat euro zone economic data,
while the yen was treading water ahead of the Bank of Japan's
monetary policy decision due later in the day.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.0988 after gaining
about 0.5 percent overnight on an unexpected improvement in euro
zone economic sentiment and signs of faster-than-expected
inflation in Germany.
The data helped the common currency bounce from a
2-1/2-month low of $1.0896 struck midweek when the U.S. Federal
Reserve helped keep alive prospects of a interest rate hike in
December.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 120.95 yen after
spending the previous day in a narrow range to close almost
flat.
The BOJ decision due Friday has drawn more attention than
usual due to heightened speculation that the central bank could
ease monetary policy following a run of downbeat Japanese
indicators.
"While seeing USD/JPY downside risks overall, all we can be
confident about is that USD/JPY will move sharply on the
statement," wrote Sean Callow, a senior strategist at Westpac in
Sydney.
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda has not dropped any specific
hints on further easing, but the market remains on guard after
the central bank loosened policy a year ago without any prior
warning.
The Australian dollar remained on the defensive after taking
hits earlier in the week on the Fed's hawkish-sounding
statements.
The Aussie fetched $0.7086 after brushing a 3-week
low of $0.7067.
The dollar index was nearly flat at 97.151, having
pulled back from a 2-1/2-month high of 97.818 struck on
Wednesday as the euro rebounded.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)