BOJ stands pat, wrong-foots those who had bet on easing
BOJ chief Kuroda's press conference at 0630 GMT awaited
Aussie struggles near 3-week lows vs dollar
Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 30 The dollar slipped against the yen
on Friday after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy,
disappointing some speculators who had bet that the central bank
would expand its already massive stimulus.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 120.82 yen after
dipping to as low as 120.29 following the central bank's
announcement.
The BOJ decision had drawn more attention than usual after a
run of downbeat Japanese indicators had fanned expectations that
the central bank would increase the stimulus dosage.
The Japanese central bank, however, appeared confident that
a tight job market will lift wages and consumption sufficiently
to push inflation towards its 2 percent target.
"The reaction by dollar/yen to the BOJ decision was smaller
than I expected. While the view among economists may have been
split down the middle regarding what the BOJ would today, actual
market players seemed to have mostly priced in the possibility
of no easing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a senior strategist at
Monex in Tokyo.
"There is still the Japanese GDP to be released in November,
and those who still think the BOJ will ease later this year have
a chance to build their case after first gauging the data," he
said.
While the yen's reaction to the BOJ's decision was limited
in Asia, the market braced for some turbulence should European
traders react to comments by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda when he
appears before the press at 0630 GMT to explain the central
bank's stance.
"I think today's decision was appropriate and came as I
expected. The biggest factor is that the U.S. Fed stood pat this
month but has left open the possibility of a rate hike in
December. The BOJ will probably wait to see whether the Fed may
move in December, before deciding to ease further," said
Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse Securities
in Japan.
The euro was steady at $1.0979 after gaining about
0.5 percent overnight on an unexpected improvement in euro zone
economic sentiment and signs of faster-than-expected inflation
in Germany.
The data helped the common currency bounce from a
2-1/2-month low of $1.0896 struck midweek when the U.S. Federal
Reserve helped keep alive prospects of a interest rate hike in
December.
The Australian dollar nudged up on bargain hunting but
remained shaky after taking hits earlier in the week on the
Fed's hawkish-sounding statements and risks of a rate cut at
home.
The Aussie was up 0.5 percent at $0.7110 but
remained within an arm's length of a 3-week low of $0.7067.
The dollar index was nearly flat at 97.259, having
pulled back from a 2-1/2-month high of 97.818 struck on
Wednesday as the euro rebounded.
