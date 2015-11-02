* Caixin China PMI shrinks at slower pace, but still
contracts
* U.S. net dollar positions rise in last week - IMM data
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 2 The U.S. dollar edged down
in Asian trading on Monday, as investors' appetite for risk
evaporated against a background of downbeat Chinese factory
surveys.
The Australian dollar, a proxy for China plays because of
that country's massive trade exposure to China, touched its
session high of $0.7148 immediately after the release
of the Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI). The index edged up to 48.3 in October from 47.2 in
September and showed that export orders marked their first rise
since June.
But the Aussie soon pared its modest rise, and was last just
a few ticks above its level in Friday's late North American
trade at $0.7140. Investors realised that taken overall, the
figures still painted a bleak picture of shrinking manufacturing
activity below the boom-or-bust threshold of 50 despite
Beijing's raft of stimulus measures.
The private survey came in the wake of China's official
survey on Sunday, which showed activity in its manufacturing
sector unexpectedly contracted in October for a third month,
fuelling fears the economy may still be losing
momentum.
An interest rate decision by Australia's central bank on
Tuesday - one that analysts say is too close to call - will also
be closely watched.
"Not so long ago the consensus view was that the RBA would
remain on the sidelines for an extended period," said Michael
Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"But a lift in mortgage rates and a low-side inflation
reading reignited the rate cut debate."
Whether the Reserve Bank of Australia cuts or not on
Tuesday, the risk is that it may sound dovish in what would be
an unwelcome development for Aussie bulls, analysts say.
Traders will now turn their attention to U.S. data and the
all-important non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The U.S. dollar edged down about 0.2 percent against the yen
to 120.43, while the euro was a tad firmer at 132.86
.
The Bank of Japan held interest rates steady last Friday as
most investors had expected, but it quashed speculation for a
surprise extension of its easing programme despite trimming its
growth and price projections.
"There was some disappointment about the BOJ last week.
Everybody is in wait-and-see mode, for the U.S. employment
figures," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates near zero last
week, but signalled that a December rate rise remained firmly in
play.
Against the dollar, the common currency added about 0.3
percent to $1.1031, maintaining some of its momentum from
last week, when it bounced off a 2-1/2-month trough of $1.0896.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major peers, shed about 0.2 percent to 96.753
.
Data released on Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed the value of the dollar's net long position
jumped to $21.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32
billion the week before.
That was the largest net long position since late September,
after declining for three straight weeks.
(Editing by Andrew Hay and Jacqueline Wong)