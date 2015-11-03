* RBA leaves rates unchanged, Aussie nudges up
* Dollar little changed vs euro and yen amid low liquidity
* Market takes global manufacturing surveys in its stride
(Updates with RBA decision)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 3 The dollar, euro and yen
treaded water on Tuesday in Asia, as the market was quiet with
Tokyo on holiday and traders awaiting direction after the latest
readings on global manufacturing activity failed to show clear
economic trends.
In Asia, the Australian dollar was the biggest mover in an
otherwise sedate session, rising after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) left interest rates unchanged.
Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a
record low of 2.0 percent on Tuesday as widely expected, but
said low inflation offered scope to ease further if needed.
While the question still appeared to be when and not if the
RBA could cut rates in the near future, commentators suggested
that the Aussie moved more on factors other than monetary
policy.
"The recent track record suggests policy expectations have
not been the dominant driver," wrote Todd Elmer, head of Citi's
G10 strategy in Singapore. "AUD has actually gained as interest
rate expectations have declined sharply, at least partly
reflecting gains on the basis of rising risk appetite."
"With recent Fed hawkishness having done little to upset
stronger sentiment and rising asset prices, there could be
further upside for AUD on this basis yet."
The Aussie was up 0.8 percent at $0.7200. It
touched a 6-1/2-year low of $0.6892 early in September when risk
appetite globally was at a low ebb amid China worries. But the
currency rebounded to as high as $0.7382 in mid-October as
appetites improved.
The dollar index was barely changed at 96.907 after
drifting between 96.635 and 96.965 all of Monday. The euro
was hemmed in a tight $1.1000 to $1.1053 range and last
stood at $1.1012.
Against the yen, the greenback was equally restrained,
trading nearly flat at 120.73, while the euro was steady
at 133.94 yen.
A crop of industry surveys on Monday pointed to another
subdued month for manufacturers across the globe, though a rise
in new orders offered hope the United States might have seen its
worst.
"Currencies, for the most part, took a back seat in a
largely so-so session for broader financial markets... investors
appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of bigger event risks
later in the week," said Raiko Shareef, currency strategist at
BNZ.
U.S. jobs data on Friday remains the key feature for the
week, offering the markets an opportunity to see if the report
can give the data-dependent Federal Reserve enough ammunition to
hike rates in December.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Richard Borsuk)