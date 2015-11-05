* Dlr index edges off 3-mth high hit on previous day
* Fed officials stress December 'lift-off' risk
* Hawkish 'sound-bites' from Yellen send Treasury yields
higher
* Sterling treads water awaiting BOE's 'Super Thursday'
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 5 The dollar edged down on
Thursday on caution ahead of this week's U.S. employment
figures, pulling away from a three-month high against a basket
of major currencies touched after Federal Reserve officials said
a December "lift-off" in U.S. rates is possible.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major peers, was down about 0.1 percent at 97.874, after it
rose to a three-month peak of 98.054 on Wednesday.
Economists expect the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
to show that U.S. employers have added 180,000 jobs last month,
according to a Reuters poll.
"We're getting into the pre-payrolls positioning now, and
the usual malaise ahead of that number," said Sue Trinh, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"Especially after the recent large moves as well, the market
would be rather reluctant to be pushing too far ahead of that
number," she said.
The dollar's overnight gains were made after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen laid out what now appears the base case at
the U.S. central bank: that the country is ready for higher
interest rates.
Driving home the point, William Dudley, the influential
president of the New York Fed and a permanent voter on policy,
later said the he would "completely agree" with Yellen that
December is a "live possibility" for raising rates.
Treasury yields jumped as a result, with the two-year
reaching a high not seen since April 2011.
That in turn helped the greenback break out of its recent
120.00-121.60 range against the yen, to reach a two-month
high of 121.72 yen on Wednesday. It was last down about 0.1
percent at 121.49 yen.
With the European Central Bank all but promising to go the
other way - providing more policy stimulus - the euro slid to
its lowest in over three months at $1.0843 overnight, and
was last slightly higher at $1.0870.
Some analysts warned dollar bulls not to get too carried
away in the lead-up to the U.S. employment data.
"Clearly, however, the Fed remains data dependent and in the
near term there is still risk of dollar disappointment around
Friday's jobs report," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
research note to clients.
Commodity currencies were also swept aside in the dollar's
broad-based rally. The Australian dollar dipped to
$0.7148, pulling back from Wednesday's one-week high of $0.7224.
Even upbeat comments on the economy from the head of the
Reserve Bank of Australia failed to give the Aussie a lift.
Its New Zealand peer hit a one-month low of $0.6574
on Wednesday, and was last up about 0.1 percent at $0.6595.
Sterling also nursed modest losses against the greenback,
slipping to $1.5385 from this week's high near $1.5498
on Monday.
Traders are likely to tread cautiously on "Super Thursday,"
when the BoE releases its quarterly Inflation Report as well as
an interest rate decision and the minutes from its latest
Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
The BoE is expected to keep rates at historic lows, with
most economists expecting only MPC hawk Ian McCafferty to
continue to vote for an immediate hike. But some reckon another
of the nine MPC members may join him.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)