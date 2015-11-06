* Dlr index at 3-mth high on rising expectations of Dec rate
hike
* Euro hovers above major support from double bottom
* Sterling at 3-week low after BoE dampens rate hike
expectations
(Adds details, quotes)
By Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 6 The dollar held firm on Friday with
investors on tenterhooks over whether upcoming U.S. jobs data
will be strong enough to cement rising expectations of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike next month.
The dollar index treaded water at 97.927, keeping in
close reach of a three-month high of 98.135 struck
on Thursday.
"Fed policymakers appear to be trying to keep the
possibility of a December rate hike alive since their last
policy meeting," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that "liftoff" in
interest rates in December was a live possibility, leading
investors to think a rate hike will come next month unless
economic indicators drastically weaken in coming weeks.
"There have been comments from Fed officials that appear to
be attempting to lower the hurdle on the payroll increase. If
payrolls increase about 170,000-180,000 as markets expect, rate
hike expectations will heighten further," Barclays' Kadota said.
The median forecast for October nonfarm payrolls in a
Reuters poll of economists is an increase of 180,000, above
slightly sluggish job growth of 142,000 in September. The data
is due at 1330 GMT.
Market focus was on how equities react to the jobs report if
the data heightens prospects of a rate hike in December.
"The dollar has so far climbed on the back of rising U.S.
bond yields, but that will not be enough to sustain a further
rise," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
The 2-year Treasury yield touched a 4-1/2-year
high of 0.861 percent overnight on continued expectations of the
Fed raising rates in December.
"If stocks can retain their gains, the dollar can go even
higher as the 'risk on' mood will work to its benefit. The stock
markets will have to show that it has priced in a December rate
hike," Ishikawa said.
The euro, which has been under pressure since the European
Central Bank late last month signalled additional easing,
slipped to as low as $1.0834, its lowest level since late
July, on Thursday.
The common currency last stood at $1.0884, hovering not far
from a major support around $1.0810-20, a double bottom chart
pattern hit earlier this year. A break below could open the way
for a test of its April low of $1.05205.
The dollar hit a 2-1/2-month high of 122.01 yen on
Thursday and last stood at 121.64 yen.
Closing above resistance at 121.75, would signal a break
above its trading range in the past few months and could lead to
a test of resistance around 123, George Davis, chief technical
analyst at RBC Dominion Securities in Toronto, said in report.
The British pound fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, its
biggest drop since late August, after the Bank of England's
governor dismissed the view it would raise interest rates
shortly after the Fed.
The Bank of England gave no sign on Thursday it was in a
hurry to raise interest rates, predicting that inflation, now
near zero, would pick up only slowly even if rates stay on hold
all next year, and highlighting the increase in external risks
to the UK economy over the past three months.
The pound stood at $1.5216, near a three-week low
of $1.5205 touched on Thursday.
