* Dollar on defensive vs safe havens such as yen, Swiss
franc
* Aussie remains on the front foot after Thursday's big
rally
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar was on the defensive
against the euro and yen on Friday as risk appetite receded amid
a tumble in equities to pull the greenback further away from its
recent highs.
The dollar fetched 122.60 yen after capping off three
straight days of losses on Thursday. It had scaled a 2-1/2-month
high of 123.60 early this week after a bullish U.S. jobs report
heightened prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates in December.
The dollar also sank against the Swiss franc. The
dollar to lose ground against safe havens such as the franc and
yen when investor appetite for risk weakens.
Wall Street saw its worst session in over a month on
overnight on lower commodity prices and comments by New York Fed
President William Dudley that gave the latest round of hints at
an approaching rate hike.
"Prospects of a December rate hike were initially supportive
for the dollar, as seen in the rally early this week, as it also
entailed a surge in risk assets," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"But the dollar is beginning to flag as risk assets are
beginning to show negative reactions to the potential for higher
rates."
The euro, which was hit earlier on Thursday by
dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, benefited from the broad dollar weakness.
The euro stood little changed at $1.0806 after
sinking to as low as $1.0691 on Draghi's comments, who singled
out the currency's more robust performance since May as one
driver for a "weakening" outlook on inflation.
The Australian dollar, which soared on Thursday thanks a
much stronger-than-expected local jobs report, remained on the
front foot.
The Aussie nudged up 0.1 percent to $0.7134 after
rallying more than 1 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)