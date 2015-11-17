(Corrects day in the first paragraph to 'Tuesday' from
'Monday')
* Euro pressured by expectations of ECB easing
* Speculators increase dollar-long positions-IMM
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 17 The dollar held near seven-month
highs in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors turned
their focus from last week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was poised to hike
interest rates next month.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, edged up to 99.401, approaching a
seven-month high of 99.504 marked last week in the wake of
surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, released on Monday due to last week's U.S. Veteran's
Day holiday, showed that speculators boosted their dollar bets
in the week ended Nov. 10 to their highest levels since
mid-August.
U.S. consumer price data scheduled for release later this
session is expected to provide further clues about the
possibility that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates
as early as next month - the first hike in borrowing costs in
nearly a decade.
The euro was flat in early Asian trade at $1.0685,
after falling to a nearly 6-1/2-month low of $1.0674 overnight.
In sharp contrast with the Fed, the European Central Bank is
considered very likely to ease its monetary policy further next
month.
"Disappointment by the ECB at this stage would be tantamount
to solidifying expectations at current levels for growth and
inflation, a trap we fully expect them to avoid," Richard
Cochinos, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, said in
a note.
A Reuters poll of traders on Monday showed that most
expected the ECB to diversify the 60 billion euros a month of
mostly government bonds it has been buying since March to
include municipal bonds.
The dollar added about 0.1 percent to 123.24 yen,
moving away from the previous session's one-week low of 122.23
as investors' risk aversion faded. The yen is traditionally a
safe-haven currency and gained after the Paris attacks.
French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia to join a global coalition to destroy Islamic
State in the wake of the deadly assault on targets in Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat domestic terrorism.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)