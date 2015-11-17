* Dollar index rises to fresh 7-month highs on Fed-hike bets
* Euro pressured by rising expectations of ECB easing
* Speculators increase dollar-long positions-IMM
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 17 The dollar rose to seven-month
highs in Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors turned their
focus from the Paris attacks to growing expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates next
month.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, added 0.2 percent to 99.534, after
setting a fresh seven-month high of 99.584, breaking above highs
marked last week on surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.
U.S. consumer price data scheduled for later this session is
expected to provide more to whether the U.S. central bank will
raise interest rates as early as next month, which would be the
first official hike in borrowing costs in nearly a decade.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0663, after
earlier brushing a nearly 7-month low of $1.0659.
In sharp contrast with the Fed, the European Central Bank is
considered very likely to take further quantitative easing (QE)
steps next month.
"It looks like the direct impact, at least on sentiment,
from the Paris attacks has faded," said Sue Trinh, a strategist
with RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.
"In terms of FX price action, we've reverted to the trend
that was in place before the weekend's terrible events, which is
euro underperforming into the December ECB on expectations of
increased QE."
A Reuters poll of traders on Monday showed that most
expected the ECB to diversify the 60 billion euros a month of
mostly government bonds it has been buying since March to
include municipal bonds.
"Disappointment by the ECB at this stage would be tantamount
to solidifying expectations at current levels for growth and
inflation, a trap we fully expect them to avoid," Richard
Cochinos, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, said in
a note.
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, released on Monday due to last week's U.S. Veteran's
Day holiday, showed that investors boosted their dollar bets in
the week ended Nov. 10 to the highest levels since mid-August.
The dollar added about 0.2 percent to 123.37 yen,
moving back within sight of its post-payrolls high of 123.60 and
away from the previous session's one-week low of 122.23, as
investor risk aversion faded. The yen is traditionally a
safe-haven currency, and it had gained after the Paris attacks.
The New Zealand dollar shed about 0.5 percent
to$0.6462, having broken key support around 65 cents, ahead of a
global dairy auction on Wednesday.
New Zealand's near-term inflation expectations rose in the
fourth quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday, and the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand is regarded as likely to cut interest rates at
its next policy review in December.
Its Australian counterpart edged down 0.1 percent to
$0.7087, but remained underpinned by the Reserve Bank of
Australia minutes.
According to the minutes of its Nov. 3 policy review
released on Tuesday, Australia's central bank said a subdued
inflation outlook meant there was scope to ease monetary policy
further if needed, but policymakers appeared to set a high bar
for such a move.
