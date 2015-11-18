* Dollar index hovers near 7-month highs
* Euro hurt by lingering prospects of further ECB easing
* Kiwi struggles near 6-week lows after fall in dairy prices
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar sat near a 7-month high
against a basket of peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on
expectations for the European Central Bank to ease monetary
policy in December.
A decline in U.S. Treasury yields amid investor demand for
safe-haven assets capped the greenback's advance for the time
being.
The dollar index was at 99.666 after touching 99.745
overnight, its highest since mid April.
The greenback's gains came in large part from the euro's
weakness. The common currency was steady at $1.0642
after touching a 7-month trough of $1.0630 overnight, hurt by
by the potential harm the Paris attacks could do the euro zone
economy, and which could require yet more easing by the ECB.
"The worst policy mix for a currency is loose monetary and
tight fiscal policy. The eurozone is flirting with this
combination, even if the region's fiscal straitjacket is not
being enforced rigorously. This is part the case for a weaker
euro in the quarters ahead," wrote Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Moreover, Tuesday's data further highlighted the monetary
policy divergence theme, with a rise in U.S. inflation
reinforcing prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates next month.
The dollar was little changed at 123.455 yen after
nudging up to a 1-week high of 123.490, its advance stalled by
the drop in U.S. debt yields.
Treasury yields declined on Tuesday as worries that more
terror acts would follow Friday's attacks in Paris spurred
demand for safe-havens.
Elsewhere, a fall in dairy prices knocked the New Zealand
dollar lower. The kiwi struggled near a 6-week low of $0.6452.
Data out late on Tuesday showed global dairy prices fell for
the third consecutive auction, adding to pressures on New
Zealand farmers and to the chance that the central bank could
cut interest rates at its meeting next month.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)