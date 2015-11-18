* Dollar index hovers near 7-month highs
* Lingering prospects of further ECB easing hurts euro
* Bigger fiscal spending post-Paris to weigh on euro
long-term
* Kiwi struggles near 6-week lows after fall in dairy prices
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar sat near a 7-month high
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as the euro slid on
expectations for more monetary easing by the European Central
Bank in December.
The greenback treaded water after its advance was halted by
an overnight drop in U.S. Treasury yields amid investor demand
for safe-haven assets.
The dollar index was little changed at 99.736 after
touching 99.745 overnight, its highest since mid April.
The greenback's gains came in large part from the euro's
weakness. The common currency was down 0.1 percent at $1.0635
after touching a 7-month trough of $1.0630 overnight,
hurt by the potential harm the Paris attacks could do the euro
zone economy, and which could require yet more easing by the
ECB.
The euro could also face pressure in the longer run with
France on a stronger war footing following the assault on its
capital.
France is bound to overshoot its European Union budget
deficit target as it boosts security spending in the wake of the
Nov. 13 attacks, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.
"Although French government bonds are unlikely to be sold
immediately on this - the ECB is a steady buyer of debt - it is
still a fiscal issue with negative consequences for the euro in
the long run," said Ayako Sera, a senior market economist with
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in Tokyo.
"That said, the ECB's monetary policy firmly remains an
immediate concern for the euro," Sera added.
Expectations of further central bank stimulus grew on
Tuesday after ECB's chief economist and executive board member
Peter Praet told Bloomberg that he was aware of present downside
risks and that they may have increased in light of the events in
Paris.
"The worst policy mix for a currency is loose monetary and
tight fiscal policy. The eurozone is flirting with this
combination, even if the region's fiscal straitjacket is not
being enforced rigorously. This is part the case for a weaker
euro in the quarters ahead," wrote Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Moreover, latest data further highlighted the monetary
policy divergence theme, with a rise in U.S. inflation
reinforcing prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates next month.
The dollar was flat at 123.43 yen after nudging up to
a 1-week high of 123.49, its advance stalled by the overnight
drop in U.S. debt yields.
Treasury yields declined on Tuesday as worries that more
terror acts would follow Friday's attacks in Paris spurred
demand for safe-havens. Two-year to 10-year debt yields
rebounded on Wednesday, although their rise was too modest and
gave little lift to the dollar.
Elsewhere, a fall in dairy prices knocked the New Zealand
dollar lower. The kiwi struggled near a 6-week low of $0.6452
.
Data out late on Tuesday showed global dairy prices fell for
the third consecutive auction, adding to pressures on New
Zealand farmers and to the chance that the central bank could
cut interest rates at its meeting next month.
The market will sift through the October Fed policy meeting
minutes due later in the session for hints on the timing of a
possible rate hike. The dollar had surged after the Fed left the
door open for a December rate hike at the meeting held late in
October.
Housing-related data to be released later in the day will
also provide a glimpse into the health of the U.S. economy.
