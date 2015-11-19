* Dollar index pulls away from 7-month high touched
overnight
* Fed officials comments, Oct minutes support Dec rate hike
view
* Yen edges to session high after BOJ holds steady as
expected
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 19 The dollar pulled back in Asian
trading on Thursday as investors took profits following its rise
to seven-month highs, as Federal Reserve officials' comments as
well as minutes from the central bank's latest meeting hinted
that an interest rate hike could be right around the corner.
The dollar modestly extended its losses against its Japanese
counterpart after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady
as widely expected, despite the country's recent slip into a
technical recession.
The dollar index was down about 0.4 percent at
99.217. It hit a high of 99.853 overnight, closing in on its
12-year peak of 100.39 set in March.
"I don't think there's any fundamental shift here, just a
bit of profit-taking after the minutes, and I don't see any
change to the dollar's trajectory," said Mitul Kotecha, head of
Asian FX and rates strategy at Barclays in Singapore.
The minutes showed that Fed policymakers made an unusually
direct reference to a possible December rate increase at the
central bank's Oct. 27-28 meeting.
A chorus of Fed officials also backed investors'
expectations of a rate hike, with Fed President Dennis Lockhart,
New York Fed President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester all expressing confidence that the
policy tightening, when it comes, will be implemented smoothly
for markets.
"It seems the argument has moved on from when the Fed will
raise rates to how many hikes we will see in 2016," Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG Ltd in Melbourne, said in
a note to clients on Thursday.
The Fed funds futures curve is pricing in just over two
hikes throughout 2016, which Weston said was the best guide for
trading the dollar.
"With a further widening of the U.S. Treasury/German bund
yield spread, the odds of traders buying the USD ahead of the 16
December FOMC meet and then selling once we get confirmation of
the hike seems elevated," Weston said.
Against the yen, the dollar fell about 0.3 percent to 123.25
yen, down from a three-month peak of 123.77 yen scaled
after the Fed minutes.
At his post-meeting briefing later in the session, BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to reiterate that
tightening labour markets will push up wages and help Japan
recover from a temporary soft patch.
Some economists, though, fear the soft patch is deeper than
officials admit. Ministry of Finance data released early on
Thursday showed that Japan's exports fell 2.1 percent in
October, posting the first year-on-year decline in more than a
year, underscoring weak external demand hit by China's slowing
growth.
"Japan's economy has continued to recover moderately,
although exports and production have been affected by the
slowdown in emerging economies," the BOJ said in its statement
on Thursday.
The BOJ kept its economic assessment unchanged.
The euro added about 0.4 percent to $1.0703, pulling
away from Wednesday's seven-month low of $1.0617, with its
upside capped by expectations that the European Central Bank
will take fresh monetary easing steps next month continuing to
pressure the common currency.
The ECB will release the minutes of its latest policy
meeting later in the session, which investors will scan for
clues to what the central bank might do in December.
"There's a big expectation of easing. The question is how
much detail they're going to give, and what's the thinking
behind it," said Barclay's Kotecha.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)