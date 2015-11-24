* Dollar broadly softer, slips to around 122.50 yen
* Geopolitical tensions spark rally in oil prices
* Commodity currencies among best performers
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 25 The dollar nursed broad losses
early on Wednesday as investors cut crowded long positions in
the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holidays, and amid heightened
geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a Russian warplane.
It was one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes
between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century and
prompted President Vladimir Putin to warm of "serious
consequences".
The dollar index slid to 99.615, recoiling from an
eight-month peak of 100.000 set on Monday. Against the yen, the
greenback dipped to a 1-1/2 week low of 122.31 and has
since edged back to 122.57.
Investors generally shrugged off data showing the U.S.
economy grew at a healthier clip in the third quarter than
initially thought, an outcome that supported the case for the
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next month.
"Robust U.S. domestic demand growth remains the main driver
of U.S. economic activity and justifies a December Fed funds
rate increase. Still, we expect the Fed's tightening cycle to be
gradual which will limit significant USD upside," said Elias
Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
The euro rose as far as $1.0673, before losing steam
to last trade at $1.0646.
The greenback, however, rose against the Turkish lira to
above 2.8700. It initially firmed on the rouble, but
ceded ground as the Russian currency benefited from a rally in
oil prices.
Other commodity currencies also fared well. The Canadian
dollar climbed to C$1.3306 per U.S. dollar, pulling
well away from Monday's trough of C$1.3436 per dollar.
The Australian dollar hit a one-month high of $0.7266
. It was already bid after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens, in a speech late on Tuesday, dampened
expectations for further rate cuts.
There is little in the way of major market moving data out
of Asia on Wednesday. Minutes of the Bank of Japan's last
meeting are due later in the morning, but no surprises are
feared.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)