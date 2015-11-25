* Dollar broadly softer, slips to around 122.50 yen
* Geopolitical tensions spark rally in oil prices
* Commodity currencies among best performers
* Aussie hits 1-month vs dollar, 4-month high vs euro
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 25 The dollar nursed broad
losses early on Wednesday as investors cut crowded long
positions in the lead-up to the U.S. Thanksgiving holidays, and
amid heightened geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a
Russian warplane.
It was one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes
between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century and
prompted President Vladimir Putin to warm of "serious
consequences".
"I was a bit worried yesterday. So far Russia seems to be
taking a "grown-up" attitude, which was good but the market may
remain a bit anxious," said Takako Masai, head of market
research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
The dollar index slid 0.1 percent to 99.415,
recoiling from an eight-month peak of 100.00 set on Monday.
Against the yen, the greenback dipped to a 1-1/2 week low of
122.27 and has last stood at 122.31.
Investors generally shrugged off data showing the U.S.
economy grew at a healthier clip in the third quarter than
initially thought, an outcome that supported the case for the
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next month.
"Robust U.S. domestic demand growth remains the main driver
of U.S. economic activity and justifies a December Fed funds
rate increase. Still, we expect the Fed's tightening cycle to be
gradual which will limit significant USD upside," said Elias
Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
The euro rose as far as $1.0676, and last traded at
$1.0667, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels.
Commodity currencies also fared well, thanks in part to
rebound in oil prices.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.3306 per U.S. dollar
, pulling well away from Monday's trough of C$1.3436 per
dollar.
The Australian dollar hit a one-month high of $0.7276
and last stood at $0.7265, up 0.2 percent from late
U.S. levels.
It was already bid after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor
Glenn Stevens, in a speech late on Tuesday, dampened
expectations for further rate cuts.
"With euro zone bond yields plunging to negative, there are
not many countries that have two-year yields of around two
percent in the developed world," said Shinsei Bank's Masai.
"So I suspect the Aussie cannot weaken much and this is why
the currency is getting revaluated."
The Aussie also hit a 4 1/2-month high against the euro
of A$1.4626 per euro.
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, a run of U.S.
economic data will be published on Wednesday, including durable
goods orders, personal consumption, initial jobless claims and
house prices.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric
Meijer)