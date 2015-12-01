* Dollar index slips after closing in on 13-yr peak
* Traders take profits from crowded euro-short positions
* China manufacturing PMI mildly disappointing
* Aussie holds firm after RBA stands pat
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 1 The dollar stepped back on
Tuesday after nearing a 13-year high against a basket of
currencies as traders bought back the euro, long depressed by
expectations of aggressive policy easing from the European
Central Bank.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent to 100.00 after
having climbed to as high as 100.31 on Monday, within a whisker
of the March peak of 100.390. A break there would take it to
highs not seen since April 2003.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0585 from a 7
1/2-month low of $1.05575 touched on Monday, as hefty
option-related bids at $1.05 kept traders from selling down the
currency further.
Last month, the euro suffered a 4.0 percent drop - its worst
in eight months.
"The market is in a chicken race to sell the euro. Everyone
is selling the euro while looking for a timing to buy it back,"
said Masatoshi Omata, senior manager of market trading at Resona
Bank.
Selling the euro against the dollar has been one of the most
crowded trades since ECB President Mario Draghi signalled in
October that the central bank will unleash another stimulus at
its policy meeting this Thursday.
That makes a sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve, which
has signalled a strong inclination to raise U.S. rates this
month.
The dollar also slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to
122.70 yen, with some traders pointing to a media report
that Japan's giant public pension fund started currency hedging
as helping the yen.
Antipodean currencies also outperformed the greenback, with
the Australian dollar rising 0.7 percent to the A$0.7284
.
The currency maintained firmness after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) kept interest rates on hold as expected and
dropped no fresh hint of easing.
The New Zealand dollar jumped to a one-month high of $0.6647
.
Two manufacturing surveys from China highlighted continued
sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy which will
likely prompt more stimulus but signalled no alarming weakness.
The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) edged up to 48.6 in November, contracting for the
n9th straight month but beating market expectations of 48.3,
fuelling hopes that the economy may be slowly levelling out.
The reading of the official factory PMI shrank to a
three-year low.
Outside of the G10 currencies, the Chinese yuan eased
0.2 percent after the International Monetary Fund admitted the
Chinese currency to its benchmark Special Drawing Rights basket.
The yuan, also known as the renminbi, will have a
10.92 percent share after a review of the weightings formula for
the SDR, which also cut the euro's share by more than 6
percentage points.
"The weightage assigned to the renminbi, while slightly
higher than that of the yen and sterling, underwhelms somewhat
market expectations and the IMF staff estimate of 14-16
percent," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Dan Grebler & Kim Coghill)