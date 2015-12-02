* Dollar nurses losses after slump in U.S. ISM manufacturing
* Euro above $1.06 but investors wary ahead of ECB meeting
* Aussie refreshes 7-week highs after shining GDP data
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 2 The U.S. dollar edged back
toward multi-month highs on Wednesday, taking back some ground
lost when bulls got cold feet after data showed U.S.
manufacturing contracted in November for the first time in three
years.
The dollar index inched up about 0.1 percent to
99.894, after skidding below an 8-1/2-month high of 100.310 set
on Monday - a high within a few ticks of its 12-year peak of
100.390 set in March.
The index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of
rival currencies, rallied 3.3 percent last month on expectations
that the Federal Reserve is gearing up to hike U.S. interest
rates at its Dec. 15-16 policy review.
But on Tuesday, the closely watched ISM survey prompted
investors to trim some of their bullish dollar positions. The
national factory index fell to 48.6 as the sector buckled under
the weight of a strong greenback and deep spending cuts by
energy firms.
Investors awaited the key nonfarm payrolls report on Friday,
which is expected to show that employers added 200,000 jobs in
November, according to economists polled by Reuters. A solid
report would cement expectations that the Fed is on track to
increase interest rates this month.
Against the yen, the dollar inched up to 123.03 yen
moving back toward Monday's high of 123.34. It has been mired in
consolidation mode against its Japanese peer since hitting a
three-month high of 123.77 in mid-November.
"Japanese importers have demand for dollars, so any good
figure, then 124, here we come," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
Tempering dollar sentiment, Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans emphasized the need for the U.S. central bank to spell out
a gradual pace of rate hikes, and reminded investors not to
forget the timing of future increases.
"We have been cautious about extending USD long positions
ahead of the Fed, wary that the USD could give back ground if
the Fed stresses caution and FX headwinds in their press
conference," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
The embattled euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.0617,
with Monday's 7-1/2-month trough of $1.0557 in sight ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy review on Thursday, at which
investors widely expect the bank to unveil fresh stimulus
measures.
Among the best performers on Tuesday were the Australian and
New Zealand dollars. Both Antipodean currencies rallied more
than 1 percent against their U.S. counterpart overnight.
With momentum already on its side, as well as the Reserve
Bank of Australia's decision to skip a chance on Tuesday to cut
interest rates or talk down the currency afresh, the Aussie was
further aided by data showing the economy grew 0.9 percent in
the third quarter. That reinforced views that interest rates
will not be cut in the near term.
The Australian dollar climbed as far as a
seven-week high of $0.7345 early in the session, having surged a
full cent on Tuesday. It was last at $0.7315, having risen 1.6
percent in three sessions.
The kiwi came just shy of 67 U.S. cents on Tuesday,
its highest since early November, buoyed by rising global dairy
prices. It was last down about 0.2 percent at $0.6662.
In contrast, investors dumped the Canadian dollar after the
country's economic activity in September fell by a
worse-than-expected 0.5 percent, driven by the decline in the
oil and gas industry after a temporary production disruption.
The loonie fell to a 1-1/2-week low of C$1.3398 per USD
, but recovered a bit to stand at $1.3370 in Asian
trade.
(Editing by James Dalgleish & Shri Navaratnam)