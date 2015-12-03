* Euro near 7-1/2-month low ahead of ECB
* QE extension and expansion, interest rate cut expected
from ECB
* Dollar index near 12-1/2-year peak after Yellen comments
* Canadian dollar rises after report on Saudi oil proposal
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 3 The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month
low against the dollar on Thursday as investors braced for the
European Central Bank to roll out more stimulus and as the U.S.
currency scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve
rate hike.
The divergence in monetary policy between the two currencies
was highlighted anew on Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen hinted at a rate hike later this month.
Her hawkish comments sent the euro to $1.05500, its lowest
level against the greenback since mid-April, though
short-covering ahead of the ECB's policy announcement helped to
push the single currency back to $1.05930.
"The euro looks capped. It is hard to go long on the euro.
We can see some buyback but I wouldn't think it's wise to think
too much about short-covering. It's best to be back to basics,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets.
The ECB is expected to deliver a cocktail of measures that
could include a deposit rate cut as well as extension and
expansion of its asset-buying programme.
The two-year German notes yield slipped to a record low of
minus 0.434 percent on Wednesday, having slipped
almost 20 basis points after ECB chief Mario Draghi indicated at
last policy meeting in late October that an easing is likely at
its next policy review.
While the ECB's policy is expected to keep a tab on the
common currency, some market players think that there is a
chance of short-covering in the near term as selling the euro
has been such an obvious strategy for investors.
"The market has been discussing this for more than a month
so I would think any easing steps it may take today are already
priced in and the euro could rise," said Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The euro has dropped 7.2 percent since the ECB's previous
policy meeting.
The dollar was a natural destination for any investors
escaping the euro given that the Fed has been dropping a hint of
a December rate hike for some time.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
rose overnight to as high as 100.510, its highest
level since April 2003, and last stood at 100.12.
Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S.
interest rate hike, expressing confidence in the U.S. economy
and warning against waiting too long to raise rates.
Yellen also is due to testify on the economic outlook before
a joint Congressional committee on Thursday.
The dollar also rose to 123.68 yen, a two-week high,
on Wednesday, and last stood at 123.43, up 0.2 percent on the
day.
Data showing U.S. private employers added a
larger-than-expected 217,000 jobs in November also boded well
for Friday's job data, easing concerns sparked by a soft U.S.
manufacturing data on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent
to 1.3293 to the dollar after oil prices jumped on
report that Saudi Arabia will propose a deal to balance oil
markets.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)