* Euro/dollar loses steam after dovish ECB policymaker
comments
* Euro still poised to gain 0.5 pct on the week vs dollar
* Profit taking trims some of Aussie's jobs data-fuelled
gains
* South African rand struggles near record low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 11 The dollar steadied early on
Friday, given some breathing space after a recent surge by the
euro lost momentum in wake of dovish comments by a policymaker,
while profit-taking trimmed some of the big gains the Australian
dollar made on a solid domestic jobs report.
The euro was little changed at $1.0944 after shedding
about 0.7 percent overnight. It was forced back from a 1-month
high of $1.1044 scaled midweek after ECB Governing Council
member Erkki Liikanen said Thursday the central bank stands
ready to ease monetary policy further if required.
An overnight rebound on Wall Street, which ended a 3-day
losing run, also slightly improved risk appetite and nudged up
U.S. debt yields in favour of the dollar.
The common currency was still poised to end the week on a
0.5 percent gain, having soared after the ECB delivered a much
tamer-than-expected monetary easing package late last week and
disappointed euro bears.
The greenback may have suffered big losses against the euro
this week but the seemingly inevitable divergence in U.S. and
European monetary policy was expected to continue supporting the
dollar in the longer term. The Federal Reserve is widely
expected to hike interest rates next week for the first time in
nearly a decade.
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo, noted that whether investors continue to
cover short positions in the euro when German bond yields have
stopped rising is a key factor deciding if the common currency
can sustain its recent gains.
"Unless a powerful dollar-bearish factor emerges, the euro's
recent bounce is likely to peter out," he said.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 121.88 yen, putting
further distance between a 1-month low of 121.075 plumbed
earlier in the week. The dollar was still on track for a 1
percent weekly loss versus the yen. The safe-haven Japanese
currency attracted bids this week as a slide in commodity prices
bruised investor risk appetite.
The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent at $0.7261
after soaring more than 1 percent to a high of $0.7335
on Thursday after data showed Australia's jobless rate had hit a
19-month low in November.
The South African rand fetched 15.4085 per dollar,
not too far from a record low of 15.4895 hit overnight after a
surprise sacking of the country's finance minister caught
investors flat-footed.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)