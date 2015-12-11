* Euro/dollar loses steam after dovish ECB policymaker
comments
* Euro still poised to gain 0.5 pct on the week vs dollar
* Profit taking trims some of Aussie's jobs data-fuelled
gains
* South Africa finance minister's shock exit keeps dogging
rand
* China yuan hits 4-1/2-year low
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 11 The dollar steadied on Friday,
given some breathing space after a recent surge by the euro lost
momentum in wake of dovish comments by a policymaker, while
profit-taking trimmed some of the Australian dollar's big gains
made on an unusually strong domestic jobs report.
The Aussie was down 0.5 percent at $0.7247 after
soaring more than 1 percent to a high of $0.7335 on Thursday
after data showed Australia's jobless rate had hit a 19-month
low in November.
The euro was little changed at $1.0936 after shedding
about 0.7 percent overnight. It was forced back from a 1-month
high of $1.1044 scaled midweek after ECB Governing Council
member Erkki Liikanen said Thursday the central bank stands
ready to ease monetary policy further if required.
An overnight rebound on Wall Street, which ended a 3-day
losing run, also slightly improved risk appetite and nudged up
U.S. debt yields in favour of the dollar.
The common currency was still poised to end the week on a
0.5 percent gain, having soared after the ECB delivered a much
tamer-than-expected monetary easing package late last week and
disappointed euro bears.
The greenback may have suffered big losses against the euro
this week but the seemingly inevitable divergence in U.S. and
European monetary policy was expected to continue supporting the
dollar in the longer term. The Federal Reserve is widely
expected to hike interest rates next week for the first time in
nearly a decade.
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo, noted that whether investors continue to
cover short positions in the euro when German bond yields have
stopped rising is a key factor deciding if the common currency
can sustain its recent gains.
"Unless a powerful dollar-bearish factor emerges, the euro's
recent bounce is likely to peter out," he said.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 122.06 yen, putting
further distance between a 1-month low of 121.075 plumbed
earlier in the week. The dollar was still on track for a 1
percent weekly loss versus the yen. The safe-haven Japanese
currency attracted bids this week as a slide in commodity prices
bruised investor risk appetite.
Elsewhere, the South African rand fetched 15.3885 per dollar
, struggling not too far from a fresh record low of
15.4895 hit overnight. Investors have dumped the rand, their
confidence rattled when South African finance minister Nhlanhla
Nene, known as a fiscal conservative, was sacked on Wednesday.
Nene's dismissal comes after rating agency Fitch last week
downgraded South Africa to BBB-, a notch above "junk" status,
citing a further weakening in economic performance and
potential. Fitch said Thursday that Nene's exit raises "fiscal
policy questions."
"It is difficult to imagine the rand bottoming out anytime
soon, but I don't think its decline will strongly impact
emerging market currencies in general," said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Lower oil prices kept other commodity-linked currencies on
the defensive. The Canadian dollar touched a new 11-1/2-year low
of C$1.3654 to the greenback.
Norway's crown fared a little better. The Norwegian currency
fetched 9.47 crowns per euro, with data overnight
showing a rise in inflation helping it move away from a 10-week
trough of around 9.60 struck earlier this week.
China's yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low of 6.4515 to
the dollar. Markets have been rife with speculation that Beijing
would allow the yuan to depreciate after the currency's
inclusion into the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket.
