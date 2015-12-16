* Markets await Fed decision, due at 1900 GMT Wednesday
* U.S. rate hike expected, tightening path in focus
* Dollar index off Tuesday's near 1-week high
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Dec 16 The dollar came off a
near one-week high versus a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday, but its losses were limited as the market counted
down the hours to a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver its first
rate increase in nearly a decade later in the day. But after
more than a year of anticipation, investors are more eager to
know how quickly the central bank will tighten following the
initial rate adjustment.
"If ever there was going to be a day of twiddling thumbs
ahead of key event risk, surely today is the day," said Ray
Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia
Bank.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent versus a basket of major
currencies to 98.075. On Tuesday, the dollar index rose
0.6 percent and touched a peak of 98.292, its highest level
since Dec. 9.
Against the yen, the greenback inched up 0.1 percent to
121.71 yen.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0941. On Tuesday,
the euro slipped around 0.6 percent, retreating from a six-week
high of $1.1060.
"With USD positioning now substantially reduced and the USD
trading at more attractive levels versus key G10 currencies, we
think the USD is more likely to gain immediately in the
aftermath of Fed tightening," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note to clients.
This month's drop in the dollar versus yen and the euro's
rise against the dollar suggest that short-term players have
pared back their long dollar positions, said a trader for a
Japanese bank.
"Longer-term players are probably firmly long the dollar,
but it seems like there has been a lot of position adjustment by
short-term speculators," the trader said.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.2 percent to $0.7208
, regaining some footing after having shed 0.7 percent
on Tuesday.
Anyone looking for an excuse to sell the Aussie found one in
comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens.
In an interview with the Financial Review published on
Wednesday, Stevens said he expected the currency could weaken
further in sympathy with falling commodity prices.
Stevens, though, gave an upbeat assessment on the economy,
setting the bar high for any further cuts in rates.
(Editing by Dan Grebler and Ryan Woo)