* Dollar rides past post Fed-hike turbulence, gains vs yen,
Swiss franc, euro
* Higher U.S. yields, better risk appetite supports dollar
* Fresh drop in commodity prices hurt Aussie, loonie
* PBOC sets yuan midpoint at new 4-1/2-year low after Fed
hike
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 17 The dollar rose against the yen
and Swiss franc as the first U.S. interest rate hike in nine
years coaxed investors to emerge from safe-haven currencies, but
traders said hurdles - some psychological - lay in wait before
any lasting gain.
In a well-anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its
benchmark interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on
Wednesday. Following the decision, the dollar rose, shares on
Wall Street soared, and the two-year Treasury yield
rose to its highest in five years.
The overnight gains triggered a surge in Japan's Nikkei on
Thursday. The dollar rose further, edging up 0.3 percent to
122.59 yen. But traders said they were not holding their
breath for a sharp deterioration in the Japanese currency.
"Any dollar/yen appreciation won't come at once, it will
rise a step at a time," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo. "The next lift will likely come in the next
quarter, when the second hike comes up on the agenda."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said further U.S. monetary tightening
would be gradual and data-dependent.
That said, some market watchers saw a hawkish tone in the
unanimous support Fed officials gave Yellen for the hike, and
the fact that their median projected target rate for 2016
remained at 1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point hikes
next year.
"The Fed delivered a message with a hawkish tinge. Despite
this, U.S. equities gained and the financial markets were
overall calm in their reaction," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"The fact that risk appetite was retained was key to the
dollar's strength, in addition to the rise in Treasury yields."
Yamamoto said the dollar was likely to receive sustained
support if risk assets extended their gains. "How emerging
markets and their currencies fare will be key to gauging risk
appetite after the Fed's hike," he added.
To post more gains, the dollar may have to first overcome
expectations based on currency moves that followed previous Fed
rate hikes.
"Against the key major currencies, we have noticed that
previous three Fed tightening episodes resulted in a temporary
stall in the dollar rally after the first hike, suggesting a
possible temporary decoupling of interest rates and FX," said
Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse
private banking and wealth management in Singapore.
"In addition, the dollar typically encounters some form of
profit-taking against the major currencies in the initial phases
of the Fed hiking cycle."
Indeed, the dollar's gains have been modest. It was up 0.4
percent at 0.9943 Swiss franc, another safe-haven
currency.
The euro, extending its overnight losses, slipped 0.6
percent to $1.0851.
Elsewhere, commodities like crude oil resumed their price
decline and hurt commodity currencies such as the Australian and
Canadian dollars.
The Aussie was down 0.7 percent at $0.7182. The
Canadian dollar fetched C$1.3804 to the greenback, in
reach of an 11-1/2-year low of C$1.3848 hit overnight.
Reflecting the dollar's broad gains following the Fed hike,
the People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint rate
at a new 4-1/2-year low Thursday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by
Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ryan Woo)