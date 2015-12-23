* U.S. home sales surprise on the downside
* Dollar index below post-Fed hike highs
* Tokyo markets closed for Japanese emperor's birthday
TOKYO, Dec 23 The dollar steadied in
holiday-thinned Asian trading on Wednesday after data overnight
painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, with major currency
pairs bobbing in narrow ranges.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, inched up to 98.276 after
marking three losing sessions, but was still well below a
two-week high of 99.294 set on Thursday last week.
Volume was relatively thin, with Tokyo markets closed for
the Japanese emperor's birthday and many investors already away
for the Christmas holiday later this week.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a
2.0 percent annual pace in the third quarter, slightly slower
than the initial estimate reported last month, but still better
than the 1.9 percent expected by economists.
U.S. consumer spending rose in November by 0.3 percent,
according to data inadvertently released late on Tuesday by the
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, about 12 hours ahead of
schedule.
The final third-quarter reading of core PCE, a measure of
domestic core inflation which is also the Fed's preferred
inflation measure, rose to 1.4 percent, slightly beating
expectations for an unchanged reading of 1.3 percent.
But other data showed that U.S. home resales unexpectedly
plunged 10.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.76 million units in
November, their steepest drop since July 2010.
"Weaker-than-expected November sales suggest that a sizeable
contraction in brokers' commissions will dampen otherwise solid
residential investment growth in Q4," strategists at Barclays
wrote, and lowered their fourth quarter GDP tracking estimate
one-tenth, to 1.6 percent.
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest
rate hike last week, market focus has now turned to the outlook
for policy.
A Reuters poll on Friday predicted the U.S. central bank
would raise rates again in March, but might move more slowly
after that, and bearish data surprises are likely to lower
expectations of more tightening.
The dollar was down slightly at 121.01 yen, well
below its Friday high of 123.49 yen and not far from a one-week
low of 120.72 touched on Tuesday.
The euro edged down about 0.2 percent to $1.0937,
giving back some of this week's position-driven shortcovering
gains in the wake of the indecisive outcome of the weekend
elections in Spain.
The Australian dollar inched down to $0.7232,
moving back toward a one-month low of $0.7097 hit on Thursday
last week.
The Aussie is down more than 11 percent for the year,
largely due to diverging interest rate outlooks between the
United States and Australia.
The New Zealand dollar was slightly higher at
$0.6810, hovering close to a two-month peak of $0.6836 touched
on Tuesday.
The kiwi has been on rise ever since the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand indicated it was unlikely to cut rates further from 2.5
percent, easily the highest among developed nations.
"Post the Fed's meeting, traders may be squaring up long USD
positions, whilst others are reluctant to put on new positions
into year-end," said BNZ Senior Market Strategist Kymberly
Martin in Wellington.
