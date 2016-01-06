* Yen near 2 1/2-month high vs dollar, 9-month high vs euro
* Euro hit by soft euro zone inflation data
* Pound near 9-month low vs dollar on EU referendum worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 6 The yen held firm near multi-month
highs against major currencies on Wednesday as concerns over
sluggish global growth and choppy oil and financial markets
prompted investors to seek shelter in the low-risk low-return
currency.
The U.S. dollar traded at 119.08 yen, not far from
its 2-1/2-month low of 118.705 touched on Monday. It stood flat
from late U.S. levels on Tuesday.
The euro fetched 128.02 yen, having hit a
nine-month low of 127.535 yen the previous day while the British
pound slipped to a 14-month low of 174.20 on Tuesday,
erasing all of its gains made after the Bank of Japan's monetary
easing in October 2014.
Disappointing manufacturing surveys in China and the United
States, plunges in Chinese shares and heightened tension in the
Middle East following Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent
Shi'ite cleric have all helped to sap risk appetite this week.
Traders say markets would need clearer evidences of solid
growth, in particular in the United States, which has been
considered as one of the brightest spots in the global economy,
to change the mood.
"If the upcoming U.S. job data disappoints investors, risk
appetite will not come back for a while," said Takako Masai,
head of market research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo, refering to
the closely-watched U.S. data due on Friday.
Wednesday will see surveys on the service sector business
sentiment in China, the United States and major European
countries.
Given the service sector is making up for the weakness in
the manufacturing sector in many countries, any disappointment
could further undermine investor sentiment.
The European currencies were softer also against the dollar
on their own woes.
The euro stood at $1.0745, having fallen 0.8 percent
the previous day after data showed euro zone core inflation
slowed for a second consecutive month in December.
That reinforced expectations the European Central Bank will
have to add further monetary stimulus to avert deflation.
The British pound extended its losses, pressured by the risk
of a destabilising referendum, expected later this year, on
whether to stay in the European Union.
Having hit a nine-month low of $1.4638 overnight,
the unit stood at $1.4674 in early Asian trade.
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday bowed to
pressure to allow government ministers to campaign to leave the
European Union in an upcoming referendum, heading off the
prospect of multiple resignations from his top team.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)