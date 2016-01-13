* Dollar stabilises as risk aversion ease for now

* Traders not sure worst is over for China market chaos

* British pound clear loser after weak UK data

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 13 The dollar steadied on Wednesday as the rush to safe haven currencies such as the yen and the euro halted temporarily after Chinese authorities intervened heavily to stem the yuan's fall.

U.S. stock prices also managed to eke out gains for second day, helping to easing investor anxiety on the global economy, though gloom is still all over the news with oil prices hitting a 12-year low.

Traders are also not sure if the yuan and Chinese share markets are beginning to bottom out soon after their wild swings so far this year had many investors worried the Chinese economy may be losing momentum - beyond Beijing's control.

The dollar index edged up to 99.023 from this week's low of 98.252 set on Monday.

Against the yen, the dollar fetched 117.80 yen, extending its rebound from a 4 1/2-month low of 116.70 yen touched on Monday.

The euro also ease, to $1.0845, from Monday's high of $1.0970. Both currencies tend to gain at times of market stress because the countries behind them are international creditors.

"Chinese authorities have overpowered markets for now. But as soon as they stop doing so, I suspect markets will start trying to test their resolve," said Masatoshi Omata, senior client manager of market trading at Resona Bank.

"If the dollar/yen rises further, I would like to sell it into the rally," he said.

The yuan rose on Tuesday as China stepped up efforts to stabilise the currency, intervening heavily in the offshore market

Traders are now looking to the yuan fixing by the People's Bank of China due around 0115 GMT. Chinese trade data due later in the day could also rattle investors if it shows fresh signs of weak demand.

Among major currencies the British pound was broadly weak after data showed UK industrial output suffered its sharpest fall since 2013.

The pound fell to as low as $1.4352, its lowest level since June 2010, and last stood at $1.4440.

Against the yen, it fell to 169.39 yen, its lowest since October 2014. Against the euro, it stood at 75.13 pence per euro, near Monday's 11-month low of 75.50.

The Canadian dollar hit a 12 1/2-year low of C$1.4316 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday as oil prices fell below $30 for the first time in 12 years.

In Asia, the Canadian unit last stood at C$1.4255.