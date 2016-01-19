* China Q4 GDP growth 6.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
* Other Chinese December data bit weaker than expected
* Yen seen supported by growing anxiety on global economy
* Sterling near 2010 low ahead of UK inflation data
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Jan 19 The safe haven yen
sagged on Tuesday as China's fourth-quarter economic growth
matched expectations, but its losses were likely to be limited
amid persisting worries about the global economic outlook.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 117.77 yen
, having recovered from a five-month low of 116.51 set on
Friday for now. But market players say concerns about global
prospects are likely to underpin the yen.
While China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.8
percent from a year earlier, matching expectations, growth of
industrial output and retail sales in December slightly missed
forecasts.
The dollar had briefly slipped to as low as 117.23 yen after
release of the Chinese data.
With investor risk appetites weakened by concerns about
global growth, the yen is likely to be supported in the near
term, market participants said.
"The outlook will probably stay pretty bleak for a while,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo. "There aren't many factors for going
risk-on."
The yen has been the best performer this year among major
currencies with a gain of about 2.2 percent against the dollar.
Falls in the Chinese yuan earlier this year sparked fears over
the Chinese economy, prompting investors to buy back safe-haven
assets including the yen.
"At the heart of the yen's strength are falls in the yuan,
which were perceived to be negative on the global economy," said
Shunsuke Yamada, chief Japan currency strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"The yuan's fall also makes it less likely for the Fed to
raise rates and nullify the existing reasons to bet against the
yen," he said.
Indeed, currency speculators in Chicago currency futures
became net yen buyers this month for the first time since Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012.
Although Beijing has managed to stabilise the yuan through
massive intervention, signs of massive capital outflows from
China highlighted worries over its economy.
The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for China
trades, rose 0.6 percent to $0.6908.
After the latest Chinese data, the Aussie had slipped to as
low as $0.6839, nearing a seven-year low of $0.6827 touched on
Friday.
Pressures on commodity-linked currencies such as the Aussie
remain strong, with oil prices having hit 12-year lows this week
and many other commodities also flirting with multi-year lows.
Concerns are also growing that the U.S. economy, which had
been considered as one of the brightest spots in the world, may
not escape the headwind, following surprisingly weak U.S. retail
sales data published on Friday.
"One major support for risk assets has been that the U.S.
economy seems robust. If the U.S. economy is losing steam, that
would be really bad for global investor sentiment," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan currency strategist at Barclays.
Rising caution on the U.S. helped to curb the U.S. dollar.
The dollar index kept some distance from this
year's high of 99.634 touched on Jan. 5 and was at 99.145.
The euro has been range-bound at $1.07-$1.10 this year and
last stood at $1.0881.
Sterling, a big loser since the start of December on
softening economic outlook and worries over a UK referendum on
its membership of the European Union, was within sight of its
2010 trough.
The pound stood at $1.4278, not too far from
$1.4228 hit in May 2010.
UK inflation data due at 0930 GMT is a key focus with a weak
reading having the potential to push back expectations of a rate
hike by the Bank of England even further, hurting the pound.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)