* Dollar/yen back above 117 after sliding to 115.97
overnight
* Report of official saying Tokyo watching market closely
buoy USD
* Euro steady, outcome of ECB policy decision awaited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 21 The dollar came off a one-year low
against the yen on Thursday after a media report suggested
Japanese authorities are becoming increasingly anxious about the
strength of the local currency.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 117.16 yen after
descending to 115.97 overnight, its lowest level since January
2015.
The U.S. currency had plummeted as a plunge in oil prices to
near 13-year lows and an ensuing rout in global equities
intensified demand for the safe-haven yen.
But an overnight report by Bloomberg quoting an unnamed
Tokyo official that authorities were "closely watching the
currency markets" lifted the dollar off one-year lows, traders
said.
One of the pillars of the "Abenomics" policies under
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to weaken the yen in an
attempt to help the economy, and authorities are generally seen
to be wary towards the currency appreciating excessively.
"That a Japanese official was reportedly prompted to speak
on the yen was likely due to the excessive move seen on
Wednesday, rather than the fact that dollar/yen fell into the
115 threshold," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
The euro was flat at $1.0878 after pulling back from
an overnight high of $1.0976 following the dollar's surge
against the yen.
Focus was on the European Central Bank's policy decision due
later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep all
interest rates on hold but highlight increasing growth and
inflation risks, raising the prospect of further policy easing
later this year.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 99.177 after
probing a low of 98.626 on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar, battered earlier in the week amid the
tumult in global risk assets and commodities, was up 0.5 percent
at $0.6944 following a mild rebound in crude oil
prices.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)