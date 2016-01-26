(Corrects euro-dollar level in paragraph 8)
* Investors focus on Fed's reaction to recent market turmoil
* Euro undermined by ECB easing exceptions
* Aussie slips as crude futures resume slide on oversupply
fears
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 26 The dollar held close to recent
trading ranges early in Asia on Tuesday, with investors
cautiously awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting amid the backdrop of stressed financial markets
and slackening global growth.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders placed a mere 13
percent chance the Fed will hike rates this week. Investors will
be parsing the message on what, if any, effect volatility in
global markets, plummeting oil prices and heightened fears of a
Chinese slowdown will have on the Fed's intentions to continue
raising interest rates this year.
The dollar edged down slightly against the yen at 118.11
, but remained comfortably above a one-year low of 115.97
plumbed last week, with investors also focusing on the Bank of
Japan's two-day meeting that will end on Friday.
Sources familiar with the Japanese central bank's thinking
say it is likely to cut its core consumer inflation forecast for
the coming fiscal year to possibly below 1 percent.
Most strategists and market participants expect the BOJ to
hold pat despite the increasingly worrying economic data and
stressed markets, though speculation that policymakers might
muster additional stimulus steps have underpinned the greenback.
"The market was caught long JPY amid the rapid build-up in
expectation for easing. There should be further scope for a
reversal to weigh on JPY ahead of the event," wrote Todd Elmer,
Citi's Asian head of G10 FX strategy.
"Citi attaches up to a 40 percent probability for a move
from the BOJ," he added.
The euro was steady at $1.0851, above last week's
two-week low of $1.0776 but still undermined by growing
expectations that the European Central Bank is gearing up to
take more easing steps of its own.
ECB President Mario Draghi promised on Monday to increase
inflation, rejecting criticism of the central bank's loose
monetary policy and arguing that sluggish growth in prices was
damaging the euro zone economy.
Markets now price in a 10-basis-point cut in the ECB's -0.3
percent deposit rate in March, and many investors also expect
the central bank to increase its monthly asset purchases.
The Ifo German business confidence deteriorated to an
11-month low in January, with manufacturers particularly
concerned that Europe's largest economy will suffer from a
slowdown in emerging markets.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, slipped about 0.2
percent to $0.6936, after crude oil futures shed 6 percent on
Iraq's announcement of record-high oil production against a
backdrop of an oversupplied global oil market.
