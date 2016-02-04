* Dollar nurses losses after falling nearly 2 pct vs yen,
euro
* Focus shifts to other Fed officials' policy views later in
day
* Sharp rebound in crude oil helps Aussie and loonie
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 4 The dollar nursed hefty losses
against the yen and euro on Thursday after tumbling overnight
when a top Federal Reserve official tempered expectations on the
pace of future U.S. interest rate increases.
The dollar was steady at 117.97 yen after dropping
1.7 percent overnight. The greenback handed back all the gains
made against its Japanese counterpart after the Bank of Japan
adopted negative interest rates late last week, pushing it as
high as 121.70.
The U.S. currency took a beating on Wednesday after William
Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said
financial conditions are considerably tighter and a weakening
outlook for the global economy would have to be taken into
account.
The dollar was weighed down by a survey from the Institute
of Supply Management (ISM) showing activity in the vast U.S.
services sector slowed to a near two-year low in January, adding
another layer of uncertainty on the Fed's near-term policy path.
The euro traded at $1.1054, hovering near a 3-1/2-month high
of $1.1145 scaled overnight. The single currency rallied
1.7 percent against the dollar after U.S. Treasury yields
slipped to 10-month lows in the wake of the Dudley comments and
downbeat data.
The market focus will now shift to U.S. factory orders
data, and comments by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren later in the session.
"The dollar may rebound as it could have overreacted to the
ISM non-manufacturing numbers. But it could still fall below 117
yen on fresh dovish comments from Fed officials," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Of the Fed officials due to speak today, focus will be on
whether Mester turns dovish."
Mester had told Reuters in an interview early last month
that she prefers a slightly quicker rate hike pace.
Commodity-linked currencies held to their gains made on
Wednesday on a sharp rebound in crude oil prices and the
dollar's broad retreat.
The Canadian dollar hovered near a 7-week high of C$1.3757
to the dollar struck on Wednesday. The rally helped
reverse weakness seen earlier in the year, when the loonie
slumped to a 13-year trough of C$1.4689 amid a tumble in crude
oil.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.7155
, pulling back a little from a 1-month high of $0.7189
reached overnight.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)