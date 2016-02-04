* Dollar nurses losses after falling nearly 2 pct vs yen,
euro
* Focus shifts to other Fed officials' policy views later in
day
* Aussie, loonie hit multi-week highs on crude oil bounce
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 4 The dollar nursed hefty losses
against the yen and euro on Thursday after tumbling overnight
when a top Federal Reserve official tempered expectations on the
timing of future U.S. interest rate increases.
The U.S. currency took a beating on Wednesday after New York
Fed President William Dudley said financial conditions were
considerably tighter and a weakening outlook for the global
economy would have to be taken into account.
The dollar was also weighed down by a survey from the
Institute of Supply Management (ISM) showing activity in the
vast U.S. services sector slowed to a near two-year low in
January, adding another layer of uncertainty on the Fed's
near-term policy path.
The dollar was almost flat at 118.01 yen after
dropping 1.7 percent overnight. The greenback handed back all
the gains made against the yen after the Bank of Japan (BOJ)
adopted negative interest rates late last week, pushing the
dollar to a 6-week high of 121.70.
The BOJ's shock decision was seen by many as an attempt to
prevent the yen from appreciating, as the safe-haven currency
had soared to a one-year peak against the dollar last month in
the face of widespread risk aversion.
"The BOJ might have tried to do something by opting for
negative rates, but in reality the initiative belongs elsewhere.
Dollar/yen is dictated by global risk sentiment, which also
decides the trend in the currency market as a whole," said
Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"The BOJ can only do so much. The markets see through the
fact that the central bank's efforts would not be effective in
the absence of domestic demand, which is up to the government to
create through its policies."
The euro traded at $1.1084, hovering near a 3-1/2-month high
of $1.1145 scaled overnight. The single currency rallied
1.7 percent against the dollar after U.S. Treasury yields
slipped to 10-month lows in the wake of the Dudley comments and
downbeat data.
The dollar index struggled at 97.335 after dropping
to a 3-month trough of 96.885 on Wednesday.
The market focus will now shift to U.S. factory orders
data, and comments by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren later in the session.
"The dollar may rebound as it could have overreacted to the
ISM non-manufacturing numbers. But it could still fall below 117
yen on fresh dovish comments from Fed officials," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Of the Fed officials due to speak today, focus will be on
whether Mester turns dovish."
Mester had told Reuters in an interview early last month
that she would prefer rates to be raised a little more quickly.
Commodity-linked currencies held to Wednesday's gains on a
sharp rebound in crude oil prices and the dollar's broad
retreat.
The Canadian dollar rose to a 7-week high of C$1.3720
to the dollar. The advance helped reverse weakness seen
earlier in the year, when the loonie slumped to a 13-year trough
of C$1.4689 amid a tumble in crude oil.
The Australian dollar nudged up to a 1-month high of $0.7191
