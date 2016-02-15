* Demand for safe-haven yen ebbs as risk aversion eases
* Dollar/yen pulls further away from 16-month low
* Sterling weighed after BOE policymaker comments
* Aussie shored up by bounce in commodity prices
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 16 The dollar stood tall against the
yen and euro on Tuesday as global risk aversion that battered
the greenback the previous week eased.
The dollar was little changed at 114.435 yen, having
gained more than 1 percent overnight.
It pulled away from a 16-month low of 110.985 struck last
week when a sharp slide in equities worldwide boosted demand for
the safe-haven Japanese currency.
"I believe market pessimism, particularly towards the U.S.
economy, that took hold at the start of the year was
exaggerated," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Thanks in addition to the stance shown by the Japanese
authorities to stem the yen's appreciation, I see the dollar
recovering towards 120 yen. But we will need to see additional
factors that point to a U.S. economic recovery."
In wake of the yen's big rally, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said Monday that Tokyo would take action against
"excessive currency volatility."
The euro, which soared to a 4-month high of $1.1377 last
week, was flat at $1.1165 after losing 0.9 percent on
Monday, when market movements were slightly exaggerated as the
U.S. markets were closed for a national holiday.
The common currency was also weighed down after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday the central
bank was ready to ease policy further in March, highlighting
risks from financial market volatility, a global slowdown in
growth and low oil prices.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 96.652.
Sterling remained under pressure after Bank of England
policymaker Ian McCafferty said inflationary pressures had
fallen, although he still expected the next interest rate move
to be up.
Sterling traded little changed at $1.4441 after
slipping 0.5 percent overnight.
Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar fared
better following gains in crude oil prices. The Aussie nudged up
0.1 percent to $0.7144, adding to Monday's 0.5 percent
gain.
"Improving risk sentiment, European shares rose sharply for
the second consecutive session on Monday, boosted by a rebound
in banking stocks. "
