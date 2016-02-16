* Demand for safe-haven yen ebbs as risk aversion eases
* Dollar/yen pulls further away from 16-month low
* Aussie, loonie touch 11-day highs vs dollar as crude
bounces
* Sterling weighed after BOE policymaker comments
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 16 The dollar stood tall against the
yen and euro on Tuesday as a bounce in equities and crude oil
prices tempered global risk aversion that battered the greenback
last week.
The dollar was little changed at 114.63 yen, having
gained more than 1 percent overnight.
It pulled away from a 16-month trough of 110.985 struck last
week when a sharp slide in equities worldwide in wake of
European banking woes, coupled with a slide in crude oil prices
to 13-year lows, boosted demand for safe-haven yen.
The dollar has also gained more than 1 percent versus the
Swiss franc this week after slipping to a 4-month low on
Thursday against the safe-haven currency.
"I believe market pessimism, particularly towards the U.S.
economy, that took hold at the start of the year was
exaggerated," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Thanks in addition to the stance shown by the Japanese
authorities to stem the yen's appreciation, I see the dollar
recovering towards 120 yen. But we will need to see additional
factors that point to a U.S. economic recovery."
In wake of the yen's recent rally, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said Monday that Tokyo would take action against
"excessive currency volatility."
Still, in the longer-run dollar/yen and the currency market
as a whole was expected to remain hostage to nervous swings in
global risk appetite.
"It will be moves in the broader overseas markets, not
domestic factors, that will keep dictating dollar/yen," said
Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
""The authorities can draw a line in the sand, for example
at 110 yen, and defend it through verbal or actual intervention.
But they can only slow the dollar's fall given the variety of
factors impacting the market currently."
The euro, which soared to a 4-month high of $1.1377 last
week, was flat at $1.1172 after losing 0.9 percent on
Monday, when market movements were slightly exaggerated as the
U.S. markets were closed for a national holiday.
The common currency was also weighed down after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday the central
bank was ready to ease policy further in March, highlighting
risks from financial market volatility, a global slowdown in
growth, and low oil prices.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 96.652.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
touched an 11-day peak following gains in crude oil prices. The
Aussie rose 0.4 percent to $0.7166 with the ebb in risk
aversion also providing the lift.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.3763 to the dollar,
its strongest in 11 days.
Improving risk sentiment, European shares rose sharply for
the second consecutive session on Monday, boosted by a rebound
in banking stocks.
Shares in Asia followed suit amid a continuing rebound in
oil, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 0.8 percent to add to
Monday's 8 percent surge.
Sterling remained under pressure after Bank of England
policymaker Ian McCafferty said inflationary pressures had
fallen, although he still expected the next interest rate move
to be up.
The pound traded little changed at $1.444 after
slipping 0.5 percent overnight.
