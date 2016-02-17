* Dollar/yen slips from 1-week peak as oil reverses course
* US data, Fed meeting meetings awaited for cues
* Oil drop weighs on Australian and Canadian dollars
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 17 The yen retook some ground against
the dollar on Wednesday as a recent rebound in crude oil prices
fizzled and revived demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The dollar fetched 114.09 yen, having pulled back
from a one-week high of 114.875 reached overnight.
The greenback tumbled to a 16-month low below 111 yen last
week as a global rout in equities and commodities as well as
reduced expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve boosted the Japanese currency.
The dollar then bounced sharply as risk aversion subsided
but remains susceptible to swings in sentiment, as seen by its
reaction to an overnight drop in crude oil.
A rebound in crude oil prices from 13-year lows was cut
short Tuesday after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia dashed
expectations of an outright supply reduction, agreeing only to
freeze output if other big exporters joined them.
"Dollar/yen will continue to watch movements in risk assets
like crude oil and equities, for direction. During 'risk off'
phases the yen continues to show the strongest reaction. The
dollar approached the 115 yen threshold recently and this also
makes it easier for participants to sell the currency," said
Shin Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The euro was flat at $1.1143 after dipping about 0.1
percent overnight. Against the yen, the common currency was
little changed at 127.15 after shedding 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
The market will look to U.S. housing and industrial
production data and the minutes of the Fed's January policy
meeting due later in the day for cues.
The Australian dollar was effectively flat at $0.7117
, having slipped overnight on crude's drop.
Other commodity-linked currencies were also hit when crude
reversed course and fell. The Canadian dollar was weaker at
C$1.3864 to the dollar, pulling away from a 12-day high
of C$1.3707 touched on Tuesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)