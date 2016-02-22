* Sterling reverses Friday's gains
* London mayor supports campaign for Britain to exit EU
* Other major currencies more subdued
* Yen hampered by vague hopes on weekend G20
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 22 Sterling tumbled on Monday,
hitting a two-year low against the yen, as concern grew that
Britain would quit the European Union after influential London
Mayor Boris Johnson threw his weight behind the exit campaign.
The pound fell almost 1 percent against the dollar, euro and
yen, nearly reversing gains made on Friday after EU leaders
agreed unanimously on a package of measures aimed at keeping
Britain in the 28-nation bloc.
It slid as far as $1.4235 from around $1.4405 late
on Friday before stabilising around $1.4275, down 0.9 percent on
the day.
Against the yen, it slumped to as low as 160.40 yen
, its lowest level since November 2013, from 162.10
late on Friday.
The euro briefly popped back above 78.00 pence
and last stood at 77.85, bringing back its 14-month peak of
78.975 hit earlier this month within sight.
Johnson said on Sunday that Prime Minister David Cameron had
failed to deliver fundamental reform with the agreement and that
he would advocate Britain leave the EU. His stance could
increase the chances Britons will vote against EU membership in
a June referendum.
"Political uncertainty generated by the UK referendum will
weigh on GBP," said Elias Haddad, currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
As dealers expect choppy trading in coming months towards
the referendum, implied volatilities on sterling options rose to
near highest levels in more than four years.
The six-month implied volatility in the cable rose to
11.613/12.063 percent, near a four-month peak hit
earlier this month while that for the euro/sterling rose to a
four-year high of 11.875/12.275 percent.
With investors seeking protection for a plunge in the
British unit in case of "Brexit", pound puts are in stronger
demand compared to pound calls.
Risk reversal spreads, which measure the price gap between
calls and puts, widened in favour of sterling puts, with the
six-month spread hitting a four-year high.
Apart from the British pound, the other major currencies
were steadier.
The dollar was a touch firmer at 112.88 yen, 0.2
percent above its levels at the end of last week, and off
Friday's one-week low of 112.30.
Stemming the safe-haven yen's advance for now was
speculation that G20 finance ministers and central bank
governors may address routs in financial markets this year when
they gather in Shanghai later this week to discuss the global
uncertainty.
Their focus should be on global economic spillovers from
their policy decisions, said Christine Lagarde, the managing
director of the International Monetary Fund.
That helped the dollar keep some distance from a low below
111 touched earlier this month, when investors were hit by
worries about slowdown in the global economy and European banks.
Yet traders also question just how much G20, a forum of
countries with diverse background including both developed and
developing countries, could agree on anything substantial to
bolster the global economy.
"G20 have never really acted together. The best I would hope
for from them is nobody will say anything disruptive to
markets," said a trader at a Western bank.
Indeed, given persistent worries about global economic
health, dollar bulls shrugged off data last Friday that showed
underlying U.S. consumer price inflation accelerated in January
by the most in more than four years.
The figures should support the view that the Fed will
gradually raise interest rates this year as forecast, but
markets remained sceptical, given slowing global growth and
market turbulence.
The euro weakened against the dollar to $1.1110 but
stayed within its well-worn range in the past few days.
Against the yen, the common currency fetched 125.49 yen
, not far from 2 1/2-year low of 125.02 yen touched on
Friday and earlier on Monday.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)