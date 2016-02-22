* Sterling posts biggest one-day drop in nearly 6 years
* Euro falls on fears possible UK exit will weaken EU
* Aussie vaults to two-month highs as commodity prices rally
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Traders kept a close eye on
sterling and the euro on Tuesday after the currencies suffered
hefty losses in the previous session on uncertainty over
Britain's membership in the European Union, while a rally in
commodity prices boosted the Australian dollar.
The pound was last at $1.4151, having slid as far
as $1.4057 - a low not seen since March 2009. It fell
nearly 2 percent, posting its biggest one-day drop in almost six
years.
Sellers took aim at the currency after London Mayor Boris
Johnson, one of the country's most popular politicians,
announced his support for Britain to leave the EU.
He gave the "Brexit" camp a much-needed figurehead and
raised the risk that Britons will vote to exit the bloc in the
June 23 referendum.
"Fears of Brexit have relegated the GBP to the bottom of the
leader board," said Rodrigo Catril, FX strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"The euro was also an underperformer against the USD,
suggesting the market is expressing some concerns for the euro
if the UK chooses to leave the European Union."
The euro came within a hair's breadth of $1.1000 for
the first time in nearly three weeks. It has since edged back to
$1.1027.
The euro managed to outperform sterling, briefly rising
above 78.00 pence. It was still some way off a
14-month high near 79.00 pence set earlier in the month.
Not helping the common currency, a closely watched survey
showed euro zone private business activity grew at its weakest
pace in over a year in February, with both service firms and
manufacturers having a poor month.
"The downward surprise in the euro zone PMI data on Monday
supports our economists' expectations for bold ECB action on the
10th of March," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Weakness in the euro and sterling helped lift the dollar
index to its highest in around three weeks. The index
last traded at 97.384, not far from the overnight high of
97.600.
Investors warmed to the Australian dollar, thanks in part to
a big rally in the price of iron ore, a major export for
Australia. The Aussie scaled a near two-month peak of $0.7248
and was last at $0.7227.
Spot iron ore jumped 7 percent to over $50 a tonne on
Monday, holding out the hope of a recovery in the market.
There is no major economic data out of Asia on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Dan Grebler)