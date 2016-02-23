(Corrects erroneous dollar/yen price in second paragraph)
* Yen hits near 3-year high vs euro, at 11-day peak vs
dollar
* Sterling posts biggest one-day drop in nearly 6 years
* Euro falls on fears possible UK exit will weaken EU
* Aussie vaults to two-month highs as commodity prices rally
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 23 The yen gained broadly on
Tuesday as risky assets lost traction and revived demand for the
safe-haven currency, while the sterling and euro were shaky
after suffering hefty losses on uncertainty over Britain's
membership in the European Union.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 112.235 yen,
surrendering overnight gains made on a bounce in equities and
commodities, touching an 11-day trough of 112.00. The euro
touched 123.71 yen, its lowest since April 2013.
Tokyo's Nikkei gained early on Tuesday following an
overnight surge on Wall Street, but soon flagged and stood
unchanged by midday. Most stock markets in rest of Asia were in
the red.
"Dollar/yen lost momentum as investor bids into Tokyo shares
faded. It appears that speculative accounts continue to lead the
action. Comments overnight from U.S. authorities are also
weighing on the dollar," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
A senior U.S. Treasury official, speaking before a Feb.
26-27 meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers, told
reporters Monday that the meeting in Shanghai would reiterate
the importance of commitment towards avoiding forex rate
misalignments.
In reiteration of existing G20 commitments, the Treasury
official said members will also be asked again to refrain from
manipulating exchange rates for competitive purposes.
The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point rate at
6.5273 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest guidance
rate since Feb. 5.
BRUISED STERLING
The pound was last at $1.4139, having slid as far
as $1.4057 - a low not seen since March 2009. It fell
nearly 2 percent, posting its biggest one-day drop in almost six
years.
Sellers took aim at the currency after London Mayor Boris
Johnson, one of the country's most popular politicians,
announced his support for Britain to leave the EU.
He gave the "Brexit" camp a much-needed figurehead and
raised the risk that Britons will vote to exit the bloc.
"Fears of Brexit have relegated the GBP to the bottom of the
leader board," said Rodrigo Catril, FX strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"The euro was also an underperformer against the USD,
suggesting the market is expressing some concerns for the euro
if the UK chooses to leave the European Union."
Britons will go to the polls on June 23 to decide whether to
remain in the EU and sterling was expected to remain hostage to
the ebb and flow in popular sentiment until the vote.
"Considering ill effects on the economy upon a 'Brexit', the
Bank of England is unlikely to raise rates until the referendum
even if the economy was booming," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
FX strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"The referendum will likely dominate the pound in the near
term, drowning out other factors that could move the currency,"
he said.
The euro came within a hair's breadth of $1.1000 for
the first time in nearly three weeks. It has since edged back to
$1.1040.
Investors warmed to the Australian dollar, thanks in part to
a big rally in the price of iron ore, a major export for
Australia. The Aussie scaled a near two-month peak of $0.7248
and was last at $0.7233.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Dan Grebler and Kim Coghill)